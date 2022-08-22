Japan Automotive Seating Market Analysis/Growth Report 2022: Focus on Sustainability and Material, Safety and HVAC, Flexible Seating and HWW, Position Control and Entertainment

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japanese Automotive Seating Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automotive seating is a mature market. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) need to design all passenger cars with seating systems, ensuring that the automotive seating market has never-diminishing demand.

The seating market in Japan has traditionally been a complex network of OEM-supplier-Tier II relations owing to the traditional "keiretsu" system in play in the country. However, this system has been fading out gradually, opening new avenues for partnerships.



Seating systems traditionally include seat frames, track mechanisms, reclining mechanisms, riser mechanisms, seat cushions, back foam, upholstery, and headrests. Premium segments include electrical options for mechanisms, seat controls, ventilation, and massage modules.

Seats in future autonomous vehicles will have flexible and modular systems, enabling the cabin to convert into spaces that address different consumer needs, enabling occupants to make more effective use of their time in the vehicle. Autonomous driving is expected to leave a long-lasting impact on the seating industry.

Key Issues Addressed

How is the seating market expected to grow in Japan ?

? How are the premium and mass-market segments expected to grow?

What are the emerging trends in the seating sub-systems?

How is autonomous driving expected to change the seating systems?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Automotive Seating Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Automotive Seating Ecosystem, Japan

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment

Pricing Trends

Competitive Environment

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Front Seats

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Sub-segment

Unit Shipment Forecast by Sub-segment

Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Rear Seats

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Sub-segment

Unit Shipment Forecast by Sub-segment

Forecast Analysis

5. Technological Overview

Seat-frame architecture

Front-seat architecture

Rear-seat architecture

Overview of the CASE Roadmap

The Impact of CASE on Future Seating Systems

Seating Technology Evolution - Sustainability and Material

Seating Technology Evolution - Safety and HVAC

Seating Technology Evolution - Flexible Seating and Health, Wellness and Well-being (HWW)

Seating Technology Evolution - Position Control and Entertainment

Emerging Trends in Automotive Seating

Trends Focused on Autonomous Shuttles/Robo-taxis

6. Growth Opportunity Universe, Automotive Seating

Growth Opportunity 1 - Integration of Life-on-board Themes into Seating Systems with the Rise of AD

Growth Opportunity 2 - Alternative Material Usage in Seating Systems

Growth Opportunity 3 - Shift Away from the Keiretsu System to Leverage Upcoming Trends and Technologies

7. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c4apfk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets