Japan-based Education Company DataMix Chooses Vonage to Power Remote Testing System

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, today announced that DataMix , a leading provider of educational programs specializing in training data scientists, has chosen the Vonage Video API to power Excert, its online test-taking system. With the Vonage Video API, DataMix has been able to quickly and easily embed video tools into Excert, including identity verification and test proctoring functions, giving it a competitive advantage in the market.

Vonage Communications Platform (VCP) APIs allow developers to easily enhance and build intelligent, intuitive customer engagement directly into their existing applications, systems and workflows, enabling communications across any channel and on any device. Embedding the Video API into the Excert online examination system allows examiners to connect with and confirm the identity of examinees and supervise examinations remotely, which has been difficult to do with traditional online examination tools.

"We designed the Excert system to meet the growing demand for simple, secure remote examination supervision," said Motoi Tanigaki, a DataMix software engineer. "Powered by the Vonage Video API, the system can be used for large-scale examinations, providing a testing environment with examiners for thousands or tens of thousands of candidates and dozens or hundreds of examiners. Now, test supervisors can supervise multiple examinees while sharing both video and PC screens, and they can also provide detailed support to examinees using video calls and chat functions."

"We knew that choosing an API platform provider would help to reduce development costs and provide services to the market in a timely manner," said Kazuaki Tanida, DataMix technical advisor and software engineer. "Vonage was the right choice not only due to how quickly and easily we were able to implement video capabilities, but because the Video API can withstand large-scale use by tens or hundreds of thousands of users. The development went smoothly thanks in large part to the simple, readily available documentation from Vonage."

"Throughout the pandemic, there has been increasing demand for scalable, reliable video tools that allow educators and leaders in the EdTech field to support remote and virtual learning experiences that rival in-person interaction," said Savinay Berry, EVP Product and Engineering, Vonage. "With the VCP, we are proud to enable businesses like DataMix to build innovative, interactive, and intuitive educational engagement systems in Japan and across the globe."

The Vonage Communications Platform has more than one million registered developers and offers a full suite of programmable voice, video, messaging, and email services to forward-thinking businesses throughout the Asia-Pacific market and worldwide. Through its partners, Vonage's platform is at the center of many notable transformational projects in the region, and a de facto for startups.

About DATAMIX, Inc.

DATAMIX is a company that develops data science schools, corporate training and consulting businesses, and data science business businesses. We have been developing human resources who can design business strategies through data analysis using data science methods such as statistics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. We have a track record of providing data science-related education to more than 2,200 companies and individuals annually (FY2020 results). Through our services in the field of data science, we are contributing to the resolution of issues in society and business.

DATAMIX Corporation URL: https://datamix.co.jp/

