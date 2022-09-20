Japan Cellulose Nanofibers Market Report 2022-2032: Demand, Production Capacities, Trends, End User Markets, Impact of Global Market Situation and Future Outlook

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Cellulose Nanofibers Market in Japan 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Japan is by far the largest producer and consumer of CNF products.

Strong government and industry funding has given Japan the world's largest cellulose nanofibers (CNF) "industry" with commercial production facilities operating across the country. Also, ambitious national targets for reducing CO2 emissions make nanocellulose particularly attractive for product development.

CNF research and development started in Japan around 2000, and more than 50 companies are seriously developing their manufacturing technologies and applications. Additional companies are also involved in government projects. These companies produce CNF on a pre-commercial and commercial scale and produce numerous products or supply to OEMs.

Companies profiled include Ashai Kasei Chemicals Corporation, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd., Toagosei Co. Ltd., Daicel Corporation, Hexa Chemicals, Daio Paper, Daishowa Paper Products Co. Ltd., DIC Corporation, DKS Co. Ltd., Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre Co., Ltd., Kao Corporation, KRI Inc. and many more.

Several CNF-based products have come onto the market in Japan including:

Ballpoint pen ink gels

Adult deodorizing products

Audio equipment

Hygiene wipes and other products

Footwear

Cosmetics

Food additives

Packaging additives

Concrete additives

Automotive composites

Report contents include:

Demand for CNF in Japan .

. In-depth details on CNF production processes, materials development and products in Japan .

. Impact of global market situation and future outlook.

Production capacities for cellulose nanofiber in Japan .

. End user markets in Japan .

. Trends in cellulose nanofibers in Japan .

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The market for cellulose nanofibers

1.2 Industry developments 2020-22

1.3 Market outlook in 2022 and beyond

1.4 Global production of nanocellulose (cellulose nanofibers, microfibrillated cellulose and cellulose nanocrystals)

1.4.1 Global nanocellulose production capacities 2021, by type

1.4.2 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) production capacities 2022, in metric tonnes by producer

1.4.3 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) production capacities 2022

1.4.4 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC) production capacities 2022

1.5 Market challenges for cellulose nanofibers

1.6 Cellulose nanofibers commercial products

1.7 Cellulose nanofibers market by region

1.7.1 Japan

1.7.2 China

1.7.3 Malaysia

1.7.4 Western Europe

1.7.5 North America

1.8 Global government funding

2 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS PRICING

3 MARKETS FOR CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS

3.1 Composites

3.1.1 Market overview

3.1.2 Applications

3.1.2.1 Automotive composites

3.1.2.2 Biocomposite films & packaging

3.1.2.3 Barrier packaging

3.1.2.4 Thermal insulation composites

3.1.2.5 Construction composites

3.1.3 Global market in tons to 2032

3.1.4 Product developers

3.2 Automotive

3.2.1 Market overview

3.2.2 Applications

3.2.2.1 Composites

3.2.2.2 Air intake components

3.2.2.3 Tires

3.2.3 Global market in tons to 2032

3.2.4 Product developers

3.3 Buildings and construction

3.3.1 Market overview

3.3.2 Applications

3.3.2.1 Sandwich composites

3.3.2.2 Cement additives

3.3.2.3 Pump primers

3.3.2.4 Thermal insulation and damping

3.3.3 Global market in tons to 2032

3.3.4 Product developers

3.4 Paper and board packaging

3.4.1 Market overview

3.4.2 Applications

3.4.2.1 Reinforcement and barrier

3.4.2.2 Biodegradable food packaging foil and films

3.4.2.3 Paperboard coatings

3.4.3 Global market in tons to 2032

3.4.4 Product developers

3.5 Textiles and apparel

3.5.1 Market overview

3.5.2 Applications

3.5.2.1 CNF deodorizer and odour reducer (antimicrobial) in adult and child diapers

3.5.2.2 Footwear

3.5.3 Global market in tons to 2032

3.5.4 Product developer profiles

3.6 Biomedicine and healthcare

3.6.1 Market overview

3.6.2 Applications

3.6.2.1 Wound dressings

3.6.2.2 Drug delivery stabilizers

3.6.2.3 Tissue engineering scaffolds

3.6.3 Global market in tons to 2032

3.6.4 Product developers

3.7 Hygiene and sanitary products

3.7.1 Market overview

3.7.2 Applications

3.7.3 Global market in tons to 2032

3.7.4 Product developers

3.8 Paints and coatings

3.8.1 Market overview

3.8.2 Applications

3.8.3 Global market in tons to 2032

3.8.4 Product developers

3.9 Aerogels

3.9.1 Market overview

3.9.2 Global market in tons to 2032

3.9.3 Product developers

3.10 Oil and gas

3.10.1 Market overview

3.10.2 Applications

3.10.2.1 Oil recovery applications (fracturing fluid)

3.10.2.2 CNF Membranes for separation

3.10.2.3 Oil and gas fluids additives

3.10.3 Global market in tons to 2032

3.10.4 Product developers

3.11 Filtration

3.11.1 Market overview

3.11.2 Applications

3.11.2.1 Membranes for selective absorption

3.11.3 Global market in tons to 2032

3.11.4 Product developers

3.12 Rheology modifiers

3.12.1 Market overview

3.12.2 Applications

3.12.2.1 Food additives

3.12.2.2 Pickering stabilizers

3.12.2.3 Hydrogels

3.12.3 Global market in tons to 2032

3.12.4 Product developers

3.13 Other markets

3.13.1 Printed, stretchable and flexible electronics

3.13.2 3D printing

3.13.3 Aerospace

3.13.4 Batteries

4 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER COMPANY PROFILES (64 company profiles)

ANPOLY, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.

Daicel Corporation

DaikyoNishikawa Corporation

Daio Paper Corporation

Daishowa Paper Products Co. Ltd.

Denso Corporation

DIC

DKS Co. Ltd.

Ehime Paper Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Fillerbank Limited

Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

Gen Corporation

GS Alliance Co. Ltd.

Hattori Shoten K.K .

. Hexa Chemical Co. Ltd./Nature Gift

Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre Co., Ltd.

Kami Shoji Company

Kao Corporation

KRI, Inc.

Kusano Sakko K.K .

. Maniwa Biochemical

Marine Nanofiber Co., Ltd.

Marubeni Corporation

Marusumi Paper Company Limited

Marutomi Seishi Co., Ltd.

Masuko Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation/Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited

Mori Machinery Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paper Group, Inc.

Nippon Shizai Co., Ltd

Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corporation

Omura Paint Co., Ltd.

Onkyo Corporation

Osaka Gas Group

Panasonic

Rengo Co., Ltd.

Ripro Corporation

Risho Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Sanwa Kako Co. Ltd

Seiko PMC Corporation

Sharp Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.

Shinwa Kako KK

Starlite Co., Ltd.

Sugino Machine Limited

Taiyo Holdings Co Ltd

Take Cite Co., Ltd.

Tentok Paper Co. Ltd

The Japan Steel Works Ltd

Toagosei Co. Ltd.

Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

TS Tech Co., Ltd.

Ube Industries, Ltd.

Unitika Co., Ltd.

Yokohama Bio Frontier, Inc.

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Yoshikawakuni Plastics Industries Co., Ltd.

