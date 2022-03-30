Japan Construction Equipment Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Major Vendors - Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi, Kobelco, Volvo, Kubota, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Liebherr, & SANY

DUBLIN, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan construction equipment market will be valued at USD 27.31 billion to reach a volume of 186,001 units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.88% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

JAPAN CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

Urban engineering projects and building renovations require compact and multi-functional construction equipment that is suitable for small-scale construction projects. Thus, the increasing urban engineering projects will be fueling the demand for backhoe loaders in Japan

Large construction projects such as the redevelopment of Shibuya and Toranomon-Azabudai district leads to the increasing demand for bulldozers in Japan.

The Japanese government is involved in the field investigation of 15,000 sites for landslide disaster prevention. This will drive the demand for rough terrain cranes as they can operate on uneven surfaces.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS IN THE REPORT

The increase in government investments in various infrastructure development projects such as the redevelopment of Shibuya, Taranomon, new Shinagawa station will increase the demand for mobile Cranes and hoists market in Japan.

Factors such as technological advancements in telescopic handlers, technological advances in infrastructure development are leading to the increasing usage of forklift and telescopic handlers in the Japanese construction equipment market

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

In 2021, Kobelco introduced ICT-enabled construction machinery with a navigation system to cater to the need of high construction and mining projects in the region.

Kobelco introduced ICT-enabled construction machinery with a navigation system that incorporates monitor displays and alerts in the driver's cab and a machine control system that lets the operator undertake complex work operations with easy lever manipulation.

Major Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Kobelco Construction Machinery

Volvo Construction Equipment

Kubota Corporation

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Liebherr

SANY Group

Other Prominent Vendors

Takeuchi Manufacturing

Tadano

Yanmar Holdings Co.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS REPORT?

This report is among the few in the market that offers outlook and opportunity analysis forecast in terms of:

Volume (Unit sales)

Type

Application

Value (USD)

Type

Application

Gain competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages in Japan , major projects and investments, dynamics, and market share.

, major projects and investments, dynamics, and market share. Examples of the latest technologies.

Get presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data.

Enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

Gain expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on value/volume growth projections of the Japan construction equipment market share

construction equipment market share Complete supply chain analysis

Get COVID-19 impact analysis of the market

Company Profile of 9 key and 4 other prominent vendors

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1 - Introduction

Market Snapshot

Executive Summary

Section 2 - The Market Overview

Economic Scenario

Foreign Direct Investment

Major Projects in Pipeline

Key Economic Regions in Japan

Import/Export Trend Analysis

Increasing global demand for construction equipment further enhancing export prospects

Growth prospects in construction industry, Supply Chain

COVID-19 Impact

Section 3 - Technological Advancements

Advent of new Technology

Section 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends

Section 5 - Japan Construction Equipment (Type & Application)

5.1 Japan Construction Equipment Market by Type (Volume & Value)

5.1.1. Earth Moving Equipment

Excavator

Backhoe Loader

Motor Grader

Other Earth Moving Equipment (Other Loaders, Bulldozer, Trencher, etc.)

5.1.2. Road Construction Equipment

Asphalt Paver

Road Roller

5.1.3. Material Handling Equipment

Crane

Forklift and Telescopic Handler

Aerial Platform (Articulated Boom lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor Lifts, etc)

5.2 Japan Construction Equipment Market by Application (Volume & Value)

Construction

Mining

Manufacturing

Others (Power Generation and Utilities, Municipal Corporation etc)

Section 6 - Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape Overview

Major Vendors (Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Volvo Construction Equipment, SANY Group, Kobelco Construction Machinery, Kubota Corporation, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Liebherr)

Other Prominent Vendors (Takeuchi Manufacturing, Yanmar Holdings Co, Tadano and Zoomlion Heavy Industry

Section 7 - Report Summary

Key Insights

Analyst Outlook

Abbreviations

Section 8 - Report Scope & Definition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6q7q3a

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets