Japan Construction Industry Report 2024: Insights and Forecasts Through 2028 with Focus on Energy, Telecom, and World Exposition Infrastructure Development

Japan's construction industry is forecast to grow by 0.9% in 2024, supported by an increase in the total value of private investment on buildings and government investment in developing infrastructure for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka. According to the Statistics Bureau of Japan, the total value of private investment on buildings increased by 4.8% in the first three quarters of 2023; in terms of segmentation, it increased by 1.5% in residential buildings and 5.5% in non-residential buildings during the period. However, a slowdown in export activities, and a decline in the value of contracts received for construction, may weigh on industry growth in the short term.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the industry is expected to record an annual average growth of 1.2% between 2025 and 2028, supported by investment in the renewable energy, manufacturing, and commercial sectors. The government aims to generate 36-38% of the power mix from renewable energy sources by 2030, compared to 21% as of March 2022. The government also aims to increase nuclear energy's share in the energy mix from 7% in 2022 to 20-22% by the end of 2030, which will further support investment in the energy sector. Furthermore, the government plans to develop 10GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, up from 136 megawatt (MW) in 2022.



Growth over the forecast period will also be supported by the government's plan to set up a fund to support research in 6G communications systems. For this, in November 2022, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announced an allocation of JPY66.2 billion ($550 million) to develop research in 6G communication. This will support the government's target of launching 6G services by the end of 2030 and is expected to attract investments towards the telecommunication sector over the long-term.



