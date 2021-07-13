Japan Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Volume of 73,797 Units by 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Japan crawler excavator market.

The Japan crawler excavator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.08% during the period 2021−2027.

The Japanese construction machines and equipment industry is extremely mature and comprises of a wholesome ecosystem to cater to the demand for both domestic and export markets. Japan ranked the 6th most globally competitive country in the world in global competitiveness report in 2019, citing country's large market size, quality of local suppliers, business sophistication, and strong international distribution controls. The construction sector remained in good financial shape. Orders for large scale public work projects such as budget execution by local governments that received national resilience plan, highway construction and Shinkansen extension work, are thought to have provided underlying support, despite the fact that orders for private sector projects decreased due to the spread of COVID-19 with postponement and reconsideration of hotel construction plans. In 2025, Osaka will host high profile events such as G20 and world expo. As a result of city's popularity as a tourist destination, Kansai airport announced a USD911 million this year to enhance its facilities and increase capacity, while hotel and restaurant buildings increased six folds. The rising levels for air pollution have compelled governments around the globe to impose stringent emission regulations for all vehicles and equipment being manufactured. The Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MLIT) introduced new regulations in 2006 for off road engines with a power output between 25-750HP. This has encouraged operators to shell out old excavators and replace them with new fuel-efficient excavators.

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by excavator type, gross power output, and application

Mini excavators are mostly used in construction activities in suffocating urban areas, wherein machines find good usability, given the compact design and flexible movement of these machines in small areas.

The less than 60HP category predominantly hosts a wide range of mini excavators used for compact operations such as landscaping, excavating, demolishing, and material handling in cities and farms majorly in the construction sector.

Japan's crawler excavator market by construction is expected to reach 43,128 units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.18%. The crawler excavator market by construction accounted for 54.6% of the overall crawler excavator market.

Japan Crawler Excavator Market by Excavator Type

Mini (>6 tons)

Small (6-15 tons)

Medium (15-30 tons)

Large (above 30 tons)

Japan Crawler Excavator Market by Gross Power

61-101 HP

102-200 HP

>201 HP

Japan Crawler Excavator Market by Application

Construction

Mining

Agriculture

Forestry

Others

The Japanese construction sector has seen good inflow of investments in recent years. The major factors that have triggered investments were Olympics that were to be hosted by Tokyo in 2020 and the subsequent construction activities. Migration within the country between various prefectures has also stimulated residential construction activities in the country. Private investments in the construction sector reached 95.3% in 2020 from 94.3% in 2015, funding 1,137 thousand square meters more construction. This increase in construction activities with added investments in turn impacts the crawler excavator market positively and further drives the growth of the market. Residential construction activities provide a vital boost to the mini excavator market, while residential and non-residential activities benefit the medium and large excavator markets.

Steady and continuous growth in construction investments

Increasing replacement of equipment that is Tier-IV emission rules complaints

Eco construction in Japan will boost the demand for crawler excavators

will boost the demand for crawler excavators Increasing popularity of energy-efficient excavators

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Hitachi

Sany

Volvo Construction Equipment

Kobelco

JCB

Hyundai Construction Equipment

Doosan

LeeBoy

Sumitomo

Mahindra

XCMG

Kubota

Ingersoll Rand

Liebherr

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence