Japan Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Report 2022-2027: Breakdown by 104 Existing Facilities and 18 Upcoming Facilities - Focus on Tokyo and Osaka

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the Japan data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Japan is among the top data center market in the APAC region, after China and Australia, in terms of investment. The high internet and social media penetration across the country is driven by the deployment of 5G services, better and improved inland connectivity, availability of renewable energy and free cooling solutions, and others, making Japan an attractive market for investors.

The Japan data center market is primarily concentrated in the Tokyo and Osaka regions, that house over 75% of the existing capacity. The country has a presence of local and global data center operators such as Equinix, Colt Data Centre Services, Telehouse, NTT Communications, AT TOKYO, Fujitsu, ARTERIA Networks, and SCSK Corporation (netXDC), among others. The region is the most expensive country to build a data center facility. As per Turner & Townsend in Tokyo in 2021, the construction costs were around USD 12.50 per watt.

Acquisitions and joint ventures enable new players to enter the Japanese market, attract customers, and capture a more significant market share. Global businesses in the country, such as Toyota Motor Corporation, SoftBank, Japan Post, Sony, and Honda Motor Company, are driving higher data usage due to the increased use of the applications and platforms such as big data and artificial intelligence.

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

The Japan data center market is one of the established markets in the APAC region and is witnessing several new investments from local and global operators.

data center market is one of the established markets in the APAC region and is witnessing several new investments from local and global operators. Apart from colocation operators, the country is also witnessing several new investments from private equity and real estate firms such as Hulic, Gaw Capital, ESR, GLP (Global Logistic Properties), and others.

Japan has around 104 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation centers are being designed according to Tier III standards. For instance, Digital Edge's OSA1 data center in Osaka is certified as Tier III.

has around 104 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation centers are being designed according to Tier III standards. For instance, Digital Edge's OSA1 data center in is certified as Tier III. The country is also witnessing improvements in submarine and inland connectivity. For instance, Topaz, Apricot, JUNO, and Southeast Asia-Japan Cable 2 (SJC2) are some of the developing submarine cables that will connect Japan with the U.S., Canada , and other APAC countries.

with the U.S., , and other APAC countries. Significant deployment and adoption of 5G services in Japan will fuel data traffic and increase demand for more data centers. For instance, Edge Centres has announced plans to build two edge data centers in the country.

will fuel data traffic and increase demand for more data centers. For instance, Edge Centres has announced plans to build two edge data centers in the country. The increasing trend of procuring renewable energy for power facilities in the country will likely continue during the forecast year, contributing to the country's goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

The price of lithium-ion batteries has decreased over the years, which has observed high demand for lithium-ion UPS systems.

The share of diesel generators is expected to decline with the adoption of gas generators in the market as they are fuel efficient and environmentally friendly.

Monitored and metered/switched PDUs will experience strong adoption in the market owing to the growing awareness of end-to-end power monitoring in data centers during the forecast period.

The Japanese data center market is dominated by direct free cooling solutions that will increase the adoption of duct systems in the facilities.

Evaporative and water-based economizer solutions support the adoption of pipes and valves in N+N redundancy.

Greenfield projects will witness an increased investment from local and global data center providers as they aim to expand their presence.

The DCIM adoption is likely to grow in the future as man-hours are reduced to handle critical data center tasks.

Infrastructure level monitoring is likely to increase than end-to-end facility management.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Japan colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the investment in Japan by colocation and enterprise operators.

by colocation and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Japan data center market size during the forecast period.

data center market size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Japan

Facilities Covered (Existing): 104

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 18

Coverage: 3+ Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Japan

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

Wholesale vs. Retail Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Japan market landscape investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

market landscape investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some key colocation investors in the Japan data center market include Equinix, MC Digital Realty, AT TOKYO , Colt Data Centre Services, and SCSK Corporation (netXDC).

data center market include Equinix, MC Digital Realty, AT , Colt Data Centre Services, and SCSK Corporation (netXDC). The Japan data center market has also witnessed several new entrants expanding their presence. These include AirTrunk, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Princeton Digital Group, STACK Infrastructure, Digital Edge, and others.

data center market has also witnessed several new entrants expanding their presence. These include AirTrunk, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Princeton Digital Group, STACK Infrastructure, Digital Edge, and others. The hyperscale operator Amazon Web Services has opened its new cloud region in Osaka with three availability zones.

with three availability zones. The country is also witnessing an increase in the adoption of cloud services. Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Alibaba Cloud , and Tencent Cloud have a strong presence in the country. In June 2022 , Tencent Cloud announced its plan to launch its third cloud and data center region in the country.

, and Cloud have a strong presence in the country. In , Cloud announced its plan to launch its third cloud and data center region in the country. Telecom operators such as NTT DOCOMO, KDDI, SoftBank, and Rakuten are the major telecom operators that have either deployed 5G technology in some cities on a trial basis or are in the process of launching commercial 5G services across the country.

The operators are increasing their market share and presence across the country by either acquiring data center operators or investing in the company. For instance, Vantage Data Centers marked its presence in the Japanese data center market with the acquisition of Agile Data Centers (AgileDC).

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NEC

NetApp

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Arup

AECOM

Daiwa House Industry

Fuji Furukawa Engineering & Construction

Hibiya Engineering

ISG

Kajima Corporation

Keihanshin Building

MARCAI DESIGN

Meiho Facility Works

Nikken Sekkei

NTT FACILITIES

Obayashi Corporation

SHINRYO

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

AT TOKYO

ARTERIA Networks

Colt Data Centre Services

Equinix

Fujitsu

IDC Frontier

MC Digital Realty

NTT Communications

SCSK Corporation (netXDC)

Telehouse

Tencent Cloud

Cloud TIS INTEC Group

New Entrants

AirTrunk

Digital Edge

Edge Centres

Princeton Digital Group

STACK Infrastructure

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Vantage Data Centers

REPORT COVERAGE:

Colocation Pricing

Quarter Rack

Half Rack

Full Rack

Add-Ons

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Tokyo

Osaka

Other Cities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dcgh94

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets