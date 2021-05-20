Japan Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach over USD 10 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Japan data center market report.

Japan data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the period 2020−2026. Japan data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 93 existing data center and 8 upcoming facilities spread across 21 cities.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Within Japan , Tokyo has the most developed market, with 57 unique third-party data centers, amounting to over 60% of the existing power capacity. The Japan Data Center Council has been established by Nippon Data Center Association, in partnership with various data center operators and IT industry investors to improve the IT sector in Japan . Equinix and GIC have formed a joint venture in 2020 to develop xScale data centers in Japan , totaling 138 MW on full built. The core and shell cost of construction of a data center is around USD 180-USD 200 in Japan , which is one of the highest in Asia . The cost of power is also higher at around 0.14- 0.17 cents per kWh, almost 3x the price in the US and 2x than that in China . Japan has the presence of both, local cloud service providers such as AT TOKYO , CTC, NTT Communications, Telehouse, and Tencent , as well as global providers such as Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, IBM, and Alibaba Cloud . As per the Japan Renewable Energy Corporation, there are 48 renewable power plants in operation across Japan , with a capacity of over 820 MW, and over 400 MW already operational.

Key Offerings:

Market size & forecast by area, power capacity, investment, and colocation revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Japan

in Facilities Covered (Existing): 93



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 8



Coverage: 21 Cities



Existing vs Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Japan

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 10 construction service providers, 14 support infrastructure providers, and 17 data center investors

Japan Data Center Market – Segmentation

As the price of SSDs is declining, the adoption of all-flash and hybrid arrays will grow with cloud data center deployments in Japan . Growing investments in start-ups such as FinTech and e-commerce using big data analytics and IoT applications are expected to increase the demand for all-flash storage.

. Growing investments in start-ups such as FinTech and e-commerce using big data analytics and IoT applications are expected to increase the demand for all-flash storage. The price of lithium-ion batteries has decreased over the years. It has been a reliable solution for data center UPS systems as it reduces the OPEX. Lithium-ion batteries are more effective in terms of battery efficiency than VRLA batteries – 3%-5% greater than modern VRLA battery solutions

NEC has been able to keep the PUE of its Kobe data center low at 1.18 via an efficient cooling system. It uses phase-change cooling units along the server room, along with longer free cooling and overhead fans. Colt Data Centre Services' Osaka Data Center uses a combination of central cooling systems, free cooling systems, and outdoor air cooling.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

Tokyo

Osaka

Others

Japan Data Center Market – Dynamics

As of January 2021, internet penetration in Japan was over 90%. IoT installed devices in Japan amounted to over one billion units as of 2020. The market for IoT was valued at more than $13 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach around $19 billion by 2026. Automotive, manufacturing, transportation, retail, logistics, and healthcare are the predominant adopters of IoT technology. Telecommunication providers such as NTT DOCOMO, KDDI, and SoftBank have been investing significantly in IoT technology. The deployment of 5G across the country will enable IoT devices to communicate and share data faster than normal speed. IoT-enabled devices have witnessed high acceptance in Japan for monitoring and surveillance purposes, especially in the healthcare sector, during the outbreak of the pandemic.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Cloud Computing to Boost Market Growth

Big Data Spending to Aid Data Center Investments

COVID-19 to Boost the Data Center Market

Increased Investments from Colocation Providers and Hyperscale Cloud Providers to Boost Market Growth

Japan Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the country (Area and Power Capacity)

in the country (Area and Power Capacity) Tokyo (No. of facilities: 57)

(No. of facilities: 57)

Osaka (No. of facilities: 14)

(No. of facilities: 14)

Other Cities (No. of facilities: 22)

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NEC

NetApp

Construction Service Providers

Fuji Furukawa Engineering & Construction

Hibiya Engineering

ISG

Kajima Corporation

Keihanshin Building

MARCAI DESIGN

Meiho Facility Works

NTT FACILITIES

Obayashi Corporation

SHINRYO

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

KOHLER

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

AT TOKYO

AirTrunk Operating

ARTERIA Networks

Colt Data Centre Services

CTC

Cyxtera

Equinix

Fujitsu

IDC Frontier

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

MC Digital Realty

NEC

NTT Communications

SCSK Corporation (netXDC)

Telehouse

TIS INTEC Group

Qualysite Technologies

Read some of the top-selling reports:

