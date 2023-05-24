Japan Data Center Portfolio Report 2023: Detailed Analysis of 103 Existing Data Centers and 22 Upcoming Data Centers Featuring Key Investors/Operators

DUBLIN, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers Japan's data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide information on the colocation data centers

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

Japan is witnessing the entry of a new edge data center operator, Edge Centres, that has announced its plan to build two off-grid edge data center facilities across Kanto and Kyushu.

Tokyo and Osaka are the primary data center hubs, with around 80% of the existing third-party data centers. Other cities such as Kobe, Saitama, Matsue, Shiroi, Yokohama, and others account for the remaining 20%.

International data center providers usually acquire local data center companies or establish joint ventures to establish data centers in the country. For instance, the joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation & Digital Realty, Equinix & GIC.

The rising adoption of cloud-based services is helping the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the market. The market is witnessing increased demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers.

The data points covered in the database

Detailed Analysis of 103 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 22 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Akashi, Chiba , Ginoza, Hokkaido , Kitakyushu , Kobe , Matsue, Nago, Osaka , Oyama, Saitama , Sanda, Shirakawa, Shiroi, Takamatsu, Tatebayashi, Tokyo , Yokohama , Okinawa , Inzai.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2022)

Future capacity additions (2023-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Quarter Rack (1/4)

Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (103 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Tokyo Tama Campus or DC3.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (22 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED

NTT Communications

AT TOKYO

Equinix

MC Digital Realty

Fujitsu

IDC Frontier

Colt Data Centre Services

AirTrunk

ARTERIA Networks

Telehouse (KDDI)

SAKURA internet

Internet Initiative Japan

TIS INTEC Group

CTC

netXDC (SCSK)

MIRAIT Technologies

Canon IT Solutions

Digital Edge

AGS

Qualysite Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies

ESR Cayman

Vantage Data Centers

STACK Infrastructure

Princeton Digital Group

NEC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Gaw Capital

OneAsia Network

NEXTDC

Edge Centres

Google

