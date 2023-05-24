Japan Data Center Portfolio Report 2023: Detailed Analysis of 103 Existing Data Centers and 22 Upcoming Data Centers Featuring Key Investors/Operators

This report covers Japan's data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide information on the colocation data centers

This report covers Japan's data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide information on the colocation data centers

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Japan is witnessing the entry of a new edge data center operator, Edge Centres, that has announced its plan to build two off-grid edge data center facilities across Kanto and Kyushu.
  • Tokyo and Osaka are the primary data center hubs, with around 80% of the existing third-party data centers. Other cities such as Kobe, Saitama, Matsue, Shiroi, Yokohama, and others account for the remaining 20%.
  • International data center providers usually acquire local data center companies or establish joint ventures to establish data centers in the country. For instance, the joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation & Digital Realty, Equinix & GIC.
  • The rising adoption of cloud-based services is helping the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the market. The market is witnessing increased demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers.

The data points covered in the database

  • Detailed Analysis of 103 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 22 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Akashi, Chiba, Ginoza, Hokkaido, Kitakyushu, Kobe, Matsue, Nago, Osaka, Oyama, Saitama, Sanda, Shirakawa, Shiroi, Takamatsu, Tatebayashi, Tokyo, Yokohama, Okinawa, Inzai.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2022)
  • Future capacity additions (2023-2025)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • Quarter Rack (1/4)
  • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
  • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (103 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (Tokyo Tama Campus or DC3.)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (22 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED

  • NTT Communications
  • AT TOKYO
  • Equinix
  • MC Digital Realty
  • Fujitsu
  • IDC Frontier
  • Colt Data Centre Services
  • AirTrunk
  • ARTERIA Networks
  • Telehouse (KDDI)
  • SAKURA internet
  • Internet Initiative Japan
  • TIS INTEC Group
  • CTC
  • netXDC (SCSK)
  • MIRAIT Technologies
  • Canon IT Solutions
  • Digital Edge
  • AGS
  • Qualysite Technologies
  • Cyxtera Technologies
  • ESR Cayman
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • STACK Infrastructure
  • Princeton Digital Group
  • NEC
  • ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
  • Gaw Capital
  • OneAsia Network
  • NEXTDC
  • Edge Centres
  • Google

