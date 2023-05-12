Japan Gaming Market Regulations Report 2023: Market Entry, Business Operations, Game Publishing, Legal Reviews, and More

DUBLIN, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan Game Regulations Report" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Japan is a video game powerhouse in Asia. It is evident that the market plays a significant role in the games industry, with Japan being the 3rd largest video game market in the world by revenue. It is imperative for companies to understand how the government and regulators in the market view and regulate video games and esports so they can ensure compliance and build success in the market.

This Japan game regulations report provides an in-depth analysis of the current video game and esports regulatory landscapes in the market, including both formal and informal regulations. The report offers insights from high-level interviewees, providing a comprehensive understanding of the gaming industry's legal aspects, including but not limited to in-game monetization, game publishing, and consumer protection measures.

Additionally, the report details recent developments of regulatory measures related to gaming companies and gamers such as changes within game rating authorities, risks around the gacha monetization model, and how Apple and Google may be impacted by anti-monopoly laws.

You need to read this report if you are a stakeholder who navigates the distinctive and complex laws related to the gaming industry in Japan and assists companies with market entry, business operations, game publishing, legal reviews, and more.

List of Regulations

Payment Services Act

Act against Unjustifiable Premiums and Misleading Representations

Amusement Business Act

Unfair Competition Prevention Act

JOGA, CERO, and CESA guidelines

List of Regulatory Bodies

Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT)

Financial Services Agency (FSA)

Japan Online Games Association (JOGA)

Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association (CESA)

Computer Entertainment Rating Organization (CERO)

Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC)

Japan eSports Union (JeSU)

Key Topics Covered:

What You Need to Know About Games Regulations in Japan

Overview of Japan's Regulatory Landscape for Video Games

Regulatory Landscape for Video Games Game Publishing in Japan

Game Rating in Japan

Game Monetization in Japan

Take Rates in Japan

Consumer-related Gaming Regulation in Japan

Esports Regulation in Japan

Game Livestream Regulations in Japan

Regulation on Future Game Technology in Japan

Conclusion

Appendix: Regulatory Authorities in Japan's Video Game Industry

Companies Mentioned

Apple

Computer Entertainment Rating Organization (CERO)

Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association (CESA)

Financial Services Agency (FSA)

Google

Japan eSports Union (JeSU)

eSports Union (JeSU) Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC)

Japan Online Games Association (JOGA)

Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wt9h53

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets