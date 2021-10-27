Japan Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2021 Featuring Seven & I, AEON, Lawson, FamilyMart, Yamada Denki, Rakuten, Amazon.com, & Isetan Mitsukoshi

Oct 27, 2021, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025) - Q2 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the Q2 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in Japan is expected to grow by 11.9% on annual basis to reach US$ 18038.1 million in 2021.
Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Japan remains strong. The gift card industry in Japan is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 8.8% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 16114.2 million in 2020 to reach US$ 25244.2 million by 2025.
The Japanese gift card market has been impacted due to the pandemic in the near term though a steady bounce back is expected in 2021. Retailers are increasing investment in digital gift cards to gain market share, as digital payment and e-commerce gains momentum in the country. COVID-19 has boosted e-commerce sales in Japan as consumers choose to shop online. This is expected to continue in the medium and long term, which is expected to support growth of e-gift card in the country. Retailers with robust e-commerce and well established gift card programs are expected to gain market share in the medium to long term.
Amaten is one of the leading players in the gift card industry. The company announced plans to establish operations overseas in Dubai, UAE, in August 2020. Also, Amaten in collaboration with Aelf, a blockchain network provider, has a blockchain based gift cards offering. The company has been using blockchain and placing gift cards on smart contract offering security to retailers and merchants as well as solving the Gift Card Error issue which is commonly seen among other digital card market players.
In the COVID times, to provide monetary support due to economic slowdown, Amaten plans to allow merchants to issue gift cards which can be used in the future. It also enables gift card purchases via Bitcoin and helps shoppers redeem unwanted gift cards to cash. Amaten platform currently lists top 25 global merchant gift cards.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xsf6s4
