Japan Global Innovators' Forum 2025

The annual meeting is returning for its second year after a successful inaugural event in 2024

TOKYO, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyo-based global media agency Pacific Bridge Media and Consulting Inc. (PBMC) is pleased to announce that the 2nd annual Japan Global Innovators' Forum (JGIF) will be held in March 2025. PBMC's solutions-focused multilingual news service J-Stories will co-host the event with the Mainichi national daily's startup accelerator, Mainichi Future Creation Lab.

Innovative Japanese and international startups with global ambitions will gather in the heart of Tokyo on March 13, showcasing the solutions they offer to address the world's biggest social and environmental challenges. A panel of industry experts will assess their growth potential both in Japan and abroad at the cross-border pitch event.

Participating startups in the 2025 event will include not only Japanese startups aiming to expand into global markets, but also ambitious inbound Asian startups that are taking on the challenge of solving some of Japan's critical problems — such as its aging population and rural depopulation.

The categories to be focused on are Age Tech, Health Tech, Mobility, and Green Energy. There will also be special sessions featuring East Asian startups as well as Japan's regional startups.

Organizers hope that the event will provide practical opportunities for participating entrepreneurs to meet potential partners and supporters in Japan and overseas, including venture capitalists and corporate venture capitalists, among other startup ecosystem players.

Details of the event will be unveiled on a special page in J-Stories by the end of January.

The inaugural Japan Global Innovators' Forum, a pioneering English-language startup event that promoted dialogue between innovators in Japan and their potential supporters overseas, was held in March of this year at the Tokyo Innovation Base in central Tokyo and live-streamed globally. The event highlighted Japan-based social entrepreneurs aiming to scale globally while offering solutions to social and environmental challenges commonly shared across the world.

Event report: https://jstories.media/article/jgif-event-release

[Event Overview]

"2nd Japan Global Innovators' Forum"

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time: 1-6 p.m. (Subject to change), followed by a networking event

Venue: Mainichi Hall (Located on a basement floor of Palaceside Building in Takebashi, Tokyo)

https://www.mai-b.co.jp/index-en.html

Language: English

Organizers: J-Stories/Pacific Bridge Media and Consulting; Mainichi Future Creation Lab

Focus Categories (Expected) :

Age Tech

Health Tech

Mobility

Green Energy

Special sessions (featuring Japan's regional startups and East Asian startups)

