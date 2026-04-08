Japan Golf Tour Organization Establishes Japan Professional Golf Tour Co., Ltd.; New Structure Launched in Partnership with NSSK to Drive Growth of Japan Men's Professional Golf

TOKYO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan Golf Tour Organization (JGTO) has announced the establishment of Japan Professional Golf Tour Co., Ltd. (J-Tour), a new entity responsible for tour operations and business development, effective March 17, 2026.

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Under the new structure, J-Tour will work in close collaboration with the Nippon Sangyo Suishin Kiko Group (NSSK), leveraging NSSK's expertise in investment and management support to enhance the overall value and sustainability of the Japan men's professional golf tours. The new framework will officially commence from April 2026.

The tours will be jointly managed, with JGTO and J-Tour fulfilling clearly defined roles as follows:

- JGTO: Player and competition management

- J-Tour: Tour operations, planning, business development, and commercialization

This division is designed to enhance operational efficiency and agility, allowing JGTO to focus on the competitive and regulatory aspects of the sport, while J-Tour drives business growth and innovation.

Japan's men's professional tours are built on a rich history and a strong base of player talent. To fully unlock this potential in today's evolving market environment, J-Tour will leverage a corporate structure that drives more agile investment and marketing initiatives. In partnership with NSSK, the organization will accelerate content development and strategic marketing efforts, with the aim of building a more sustainable business model that supports both the integrity of competition and long-term commercial growth.

At the core of J-Tour's strategy is the maximization of fan engagement, both on-site and through broadcast and digital channels. J-Tour will pursue an integrated action plan built around three key pillars:

- Strengthening fan and sponsor engagement through enhanced on-site experiences, hospitality offerings, and expanded viewing opportunities across multiple channels.

- Scaling media content production and data utilization, including the development of a centralized media platform to distribute a wide range of content, including short-form digital clips and long-form content, across YouTube and social media.

- Supporting players and their teams through improved welfare programs, covering aspects of tour participation costs, and providing career development support, thereby enabling players to focus on performance.

Yutaka Morohoshi, Chairman of JGTO, said: "This new structure represents a critical strategic step toward the continued growth of men's professional golf in Japan. By partnering with J-Tour as a strong business platform, we are establishing a framework that allows us to focus on enhancing the quality of competition and player development. In order to maximize the social value of golf, we will continue to strengthen collaboration with public and private stakeholders, as well as the broader business community."

Jun Tsusaka, CEO of NSSK, said: "We believe that Japan's men's professional golf has the potential to compete on the global stage. As investment and management professionals, NSSK is committed to actively supporting J-Tour through robust governance and strategic involvement. We will work to build a tour structure that earns the trust of all stakeholders while creating a sustainable economic ecosystem."

About Japan Golf Tour Organization (JGTO)

The Japan Golf Tour Organization (JGTO) is the governing body responsible for the administration and management of men's professional golf in Japan. Established in February 1999 and headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo, JGTO oversees domestic professional tournaments and supports the development of players and the sport. Yutaka Morohoshi serves as chairman of the organization.

For more information, please visit: https://www.jgto.org/en

About J-Tour

Japan Professional Golf Tour Co., Ltd. (J-Tour) is responsible for the operation and business development of Japan's men's professional golf tours. Established in 2026, J-Tour oversees the planning, management, and commercialization of tournaments and related initiatives, working in collaboration with the Japan Golf Tour Organization (JGTO) to enhance the overall value and sustainability of the tours.

About NSSK

Nippon Sangyo Suishin Kiko Group (NSSK) is an investment management business with a focus on Japan. Its mission is to build a leading alternative asset investment business by investing in attractive Japanese companies in partnership with management, contributing to the environment, society and governance of Japan and beyond. NSSK's investment strategy is to seek to generate superior outcomes by applying global investment discipline, operating expertise and human capital to Japanese companies originating from its proprietary and differentiated sourcing network. NSSK was named "Firm of the Year in Japan" by Private Equity International in 2017, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2023.

For more information, please visit: https://nsskjapan.com/en/

SOURCE Japan Golf Tour Organization; Japan Professional Golf Tour Co., Ltd.