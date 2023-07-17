Japan In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Report 2023-2028: Tumor Marker and Hematology Segments are Competing to Grab Maximum Share

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market (By Segment and Company), Size, Share, Major Deals, Trends and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Japan In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is predicted to surpass US$ 5.5 Billion by 2028

Japan is one of the leading clinical laboratory markets in the Asia-Pacific region, and one of the largest markets for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) in the world. Japan is facing the challenges of fighting with infectious disease including HBV, TB, HCV, and HIV, as well as various chronic disease and cancer. The population of Japan is aging rapidly.

For instance, as of November 2022, close to 36.5 million people in Japan were estimated to be within the age group 65 and over. Thus, Japan's quickly aging population leads to an explosion of chronic conditions such as heart disease and cancer. All of these conditions can be diagnosed and monitored using IVD products.

However, some of the factors limiting the growth of the market are a lack of proper reimbursement policies and stringent regulatory framework.

In April 2023 , Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, and bioMerieux SA teamed up to improve health outcomes globally by exploring selected opportunities to bring nanopore sequencing to the infectious disease diagnostics market.

, bioMerieux announced the CE-marking of , the next generation automated immunoassay system for the VIDAS range. In July 2022 , DiaCarta Inc., a molecular diagnostics company announced that the company has received CE-IVD Mark for its newly developed QuantiVirus SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B test.

Key Takeaway

On segment basis, Genetic Testing and Clinical Chemistry are the leading segment of the Japan IVD market.

Immunoassay stands at the 3rd leading spot in the Japan in vitro diagnostics market.

in vitro diagnostics market. Tumor Marker and Hematology segments are competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.

Infectious disease segment contributed over 10 percent to the Japan IVD market in 2022.

Company Analysis

In the Japan IVD market, Roche Diagnostics is the leader, followed by Sysmex Corporation.

Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Danaher Corporation are the other top three players in the Japan IVD market.

In the diagnostics business, Abbott will focus on driving sales growth from its Alinity suite of diagnostics instruments and its portfolio of rapid diagnostic testing system.

In April 2023 , bioMerieux submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. FDA for the VITEK REVEAL, formerly known as SPECIFIC REVEAL Rapid AST System.

Driving Factors



Technology Advancement Spurring the IVD Market

Increasing Geriatric Population

High Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Challenges

Cumbersome Reimbursement Procedure

Stringent Regulatory Framework

Operational Barriers Faced in Conducting Diagnostic Tests

6. In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market - Recent Developments

