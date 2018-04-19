Japan Math Corp., Expands World - Leading Math Curriculum Line-Up in the U.S.

CHICAGO, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon the success of Primary Math International for K-1, Japan Math Corp. adds Grade 2 Lesson Book, Workbook and Teacher's Guide to their product line in the U.S. The books are being printed in the U.S. and will begin shipping in July, in time for the 2018/2019 school year.

New Primary Math International Grade 2 Lesson Book

Grade 2 Lesson Books follow the same methodology established in Primary Math International Kindergarten and G1 Lesson Books. G2 Lesson Books aim to accomplish the following 3 points: 1) Build a strong foundation for representing and solving problems by emphasizing the use of diagrams and mathematical expressions. Students will be able to explain and justify their strategies using representations learned in the lessons. 2) Develop a deeper understanding of the concept of "base ten" place value, and basic operations by completing carefully aligned problems. Based on a strong conceptual understanding, students will develop fluency in multi-digit addition and subtraction by solving carefully selected tasks in the units. 3) Establish a conceptual understanding and acquire basic skills for future learning of geometry and measurements. This is achieved through constructing by drawing in the geometry and measurement units in G2.

Japan Math Corp. has been working in collaboration with Dr. Akihiko Takahashi, Associate Professor of Elementary Math Teacher Education at DePaul University, and a select group of partner schools in Chicago to combine this proven approach to mathematics with the learning needs of students in the U.S., with the practices of the Common Core State Standards (CCSS) in mind.

Primary Math International uses a 4-step approach to learning – Try, Understand, Apply, Master – which aims to foster a deep understanding of math concepts. It focuses on problem solving, encouraging students to try problems and find solutions on their own, with support and guidance from the teachers. Priority is placed on developing the student's ability to think for themselves, while making sure that they have thoroughly understood the fundamental concepts. The goal of Primary Math International is to develop the student's Desire and Skills to use Math for Life.

About Japan Math Corp: Japan has been consistently ranked among the top countries internationally for academic performance in mathematics. Japan Math Corp. has been helping students in Japan excel in mathematics through their proven approach for over 80 years. After months of research development and testing, they are confident that the method will be beneficial to both elementary students and educators in the U.S. The full suite of Primary Math International products includes the Lesson Book, Workbook, Japan Math Block Sets, Teacher's Edition, and Assessment Tests. To learn more, visit www.japan-math.com.

