Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) Launches Picture Your Japan Getaway Contest

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) has launched a contest in collaboration with The New York Times offering travel enthusiasts a chance to visit Japan when it's safe to do so and more.

To enter, participants must share a photo or video on Instagram of a memorable moment during a previous trip to Japan with #PictureYourJapanGetaway. Participants who haven't visited Japan yet can post a photo or video that conveys what Japan means to them. Participants must include #PictureYourJapanGetaway and #VisitJapanUS in the post, and follow @visitjapan.us. For bonus entries, participants can comment #VisitJapanUS and tag friends on the @visitjapan.us contest announcement post.

PRIZES INCLUDE:

One Winner will be featured in JNTO's Ad Contents on The New York Times : The New York Times will personally interview the winner and share their story of traveling to Japan . The interview will be included in JNTO's ad contents on The New York Times, "Travelogues from Japan – EXPERIENCES WORTH THE WAIT". Note: To be eligible, applicants must have visited Japan in the past.

will receive 130,000 JAL Mileage Bank (JMB) Miles (Equivalent to Two JAL Premium Economy Class Award Tickets to ). 20 Winners will receive a $50 Bokksu Digital Gift Card. Bokksu delivers the best authentic Japanese snacks and candy. You can try their 1-month subscription or purchase any of the delicious snacks from their marketplace.

For full contest details and how to submit photos and videos for consideration visit: www.japan.travel/en/us/picture-your-japan-getaway

To check out The New York Times' Travelogues from Japan visit: www.nytimes.com/paidpost/jnto/travelogues-from-japan-experiences-worth-the-wait.html

To learn more about vacation in Japan as well as updates on travel restrictions, please visit: https://www.japan.travel/en/coronavirus/

ABOUT JAPAN NATIONAL TOURISM ORGANIZATION (JNTO)

As the official tourism board of Japan, JNTO is involved in a wide range of promotional activities to encourage international travelers to visit Japan. Through a variety of campaigns and initiatives, JNTO is inspiring more American travelers to visit Tokyo, Kyoto and beyond.

For more information about travel to Japan, visit JNTO on its Website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. To contact the New York office of the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) directly, please e-mail [email protected]p.

