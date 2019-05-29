Japan Pharma CRO Market Overview 2019: Market Size Trends & Major CRO Players

DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Overview of the Japanese CRO Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report takes an overview of the CRO market in Japan. By reading this report, readers will understand the overall picture of the Japanese CRO market, including the market size trends, major CRO players, in addition to the competitive differences between local and global CROs.



The Japanese CRO market has been expanding in recent years, and it reached over 180 Yen billion in 2017.



When the market is broken down by functional services, monitoring accounted for 58% of the total market and followed by data management with 14%.



Phase III occupies 42.2%, followed by PMS; post-marketing surveillance with 9.9%, and phase II with 9.2%.



There is still some room for pharma to outsource clinically related works. The rate of outsourcing will also increase a little in the coming years. Furthermore, the shortage of operational resources in pharma in the last 5 years enhanced the outsourcing works from pharma to CROs.



Japan may face a situation in which it loses some clinical trials to other regions, especially China in the near future. As trials shift to global studies from local ones, this tendency will increase over time.



Clients have introduced a preferred/strategic partnership model with top 6 CROs mentioned earlier, especially IQVIA. IQVIA had to turn down many of projects due to resource constraint in the last 5 years, and other CROs could reap the benefits, taking over those projects from IQVIA. The resource issue in CROs is now quickly resolving, as pharma is cutting many jobs and people are flowing into CROs. Due to better capability in global CROs, clients are shifting to selected global CROs, and this will increase over time.

Key Topics Covered:



Summary

Definition of CRO Market

Clinical Trial Trend

Challenges when conducting clinical trails in Japan

CRO market size

CRO market breakdown by service

CRO market breakdown by phase

Key Industry Association

Major CRO companies

Top 6 CROs

CMIC



EPS



IQVIA



Parexel



A2 Healthcare



M3 Group

Other players globally

PPD-SNBL



Syneos Health



ICON

Clinical Trial Trend

Increasing Outsourcing in Pharma

Shift of Multinational Clinical Trials

Contrast of Japanese and foreign CROs

Strategic partnership model

Future outlook

