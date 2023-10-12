Japan Regenerative Medicine Market size to grow by USD 2.33 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growing adoption of stem cell technology boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan regenerative medicine market size is expected to grow by USD 2.33 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 15.89% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's Research. The market is segmented by application (oncology, musculoskeletal, dermatology, and immunology and inflammation and others), and technology (cell, tissue-based, and gene therapy). To gain access to complete details of the market, buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Regenerative Medicine Market in Japan 2023-2027
Astellas Pharma Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., CellSeed Inc., Cellusion Inc., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., FUJIFILM Corp., HEALIOS K.K., iHeart Japan Corp., Japan Tissue Engineering Co. Ltd., JCR Pharmaceticals Co. Ltd., MEDINET Co. Ltd., Metcela Inc., Nikon Corp., ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Terumo Corp., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Astellas Pharma Inc: The company offers regenerative medicine such as CAR NK, CAR T and Allogeneic CAR, innovative cell therapies for cancer.

Regenerative Medicine Market In Japan: Segmentation Analysis
  • The oncology segment is significant during the forecast period. The main purpose of regenerative therapy is to increase the ability of a patient's immune system to fight cancer. In addition, oncology regenerative medicine treats blood-related diseases such as non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Hodgkin's lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and leukemia.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Regenerative Medicine Market In Japan: Driver & Trend:

  • Increasing adoption of stem cell therapy drives the market growth during the forecast period. There has been rapid development in stem cell technology which can be applied to regenerative medicine. In addition, the increase in the adoption rate of stem cell technology is due to its use in the treatment of diseases.
  • Favorable government regulations for regenerative medicine
  • Increasing aging population

Trend 

  • An increasing number of clinical trials is an emerging trend shaping the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this regenerative medicine market in Japan report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Japan regenerative medicine market between 2022 and 2027.
  • Precise estimation of the Japan regenerative medicine market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of mental health across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Japan's regenerative medicine market companies.

