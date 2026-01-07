JAPAN SUI COLLECTION in Kyoto: Bringing Essence of Japanese Beauty and Tradition to World -- Report on Kyoto State Guest House Event

- Following Its Kyoto Success, JAPAN SUI COLLECTION Heads to Europe in March 2026 -

TOKYO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cabinet Office, Government of Japan, hosted the event "JAPAN SUI COLLECTION in KYOTO" in Kyoto on November 14-15, 2025. Japan is home to countless traditional crafts, regional specialties, and foods still little known abroad. To showcase these hidden treasures globally, the Government of Japan launched the JAPAN SUI COLLECTION project, spotlighting refined products countrywide.

As the kickoff, "JAPAN SUI COLLECTION in KYOTO" was held at Kyoto State Guest House, inviting leaders from Europe and other regions to experience Japanese aesthetics through craft, cuisine, and performance.

Image of JAPAN SUI COLLECTION:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XgStJ07XSEpQ2eI8p-sa2IyTbEtliAV7/view?usp=sharing

Event Overview

- Dates: November 14-15, 2025

- Venue: Kyoto State Guest House

- Program: Approximately 60 traditional craftworks, creative cuisine, Noh and fashion performances

- Hosted by: Cabinet Office, Government of Japan

- In cooperation with: JUNKO KOSHINO

- Website: https://japan-sui-collection.go.jp/

About Guest House

Built for foreign dignitaries, the Guest House blends into Kyoto's historic landscape with "irimoya" half-hipped roofs and a "sukiya-zukuri" tea-ceremony style of house, showcasing top-level Japanese craftsmanship.

Craft Exhibition

Over 60 works -- Wajima-nuri lacquerware, Kutani-yaki earthenware, and Hakata dolls -- were displayed under four themes: regional heritage, modern interpretation, contemporary design, and "wow" impact. Guests praised the refined techniques, natural materials, and strong regional identity.

Images of Craft Exhibition:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Pq5DhrSmhl6kl3pandogP8juYX-LfzrJ/view?usp=sharing

Performances & Cuisine

A fashion show by JUNKO KOSHINO and a traditional "kyogen" comic theater performance highlighted Japan's performing arts. The reception featured dishes made with premium ingredients like Yamagata "wagyu" beef and Oma tuna, prepared by Chef Hiroshi Nagashima, paired with selected "sake" rice wine.

Images of Performances & Cuisine:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PudAURSgIga7E24am6aW67vV9febKB_b/view?usp=sharing

Tea & Displays

An instructor from the Mushakoji Senke school conducted a tea ceremony; tea utensils -- including Takayama Chasen whisks and regional pottery bowls -- displayed Japan's craft diversity. Ikenobo-style "ikebana" flower arrangement and a bamboo installation by Tanabe Chikuunsai IV enriched the venue.

Images of Tea & Displays:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FFJG2tpvcfmgDOqiEJCemkvRUjVLOSQd/view?usp=sharing

Organizer's Comments

Masaya Kitao, Councillor, Cabinet Secretariat, responded to reporters' questions on behalf of the organizer:

The JAPAN SUI COLLECTION aims to uncover Japan's regional treasures and share them globally. "SUI" embodies traditional aesthetics and elegance. Beyond showcasing tradition, the project seeks to create new value through modern interpretations and collaborations while preserving original spirit and technique. Launching this initiative among guests familiar with both Western and Japanese cultures is a great honor.

Guest Voices

- "The Nishijin Ori bag is beautiful and functional."

- "The cut-glass work shows extraordinary precision."

- "Regional Japanese products stand out for natural materials and exceptional technique."

- "One of the most authentic cultural events I've attended."

Coming Soon: JAPAN SUI COLLECTION in PARIS

- Dates: March 4-5, 2026 (tentative)

- Venue: Paris city (invitation only)

- Hosted by: Cabinet Office, Government of Japan

- In cooperation with: JUNKO KOSHINO

As in Kyoto -- where press guests were welcomed and interview sessions were arranged -- the Paris edition will accommodate press attendance and offer designated interview opportunities.

Official Website: https://japan-sui-collection.go.jp/

Photos:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1U8DtHJUEhBzO_T_GAmso_1ijcd2Ws9nQ?usp=sharing