Japan: The Next Destination on Boundless Life's Unstoppable Growth Journey

Boundless launches its newest destination in Kamakura, a soulful seaside city steeped in beauty, balance, and boundless learning.

KAMAKURA, Japan, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boundless Life is thrilled to unveil its newest destination: Kamakura, Japan. Launching January 2026, this culturally rich coastal town becomes Boundless Life's second location in Asia and its eighth worldwide, inviting families to embark on a transformative chapter in one of the world's most spiritually resonant and naturally stunning destinations. From cobbled temple paths to windswept beaches, Kamakura offers the ideal setting for families ready to trade burnout for balance.

Boundless Life is more than a travel experience. It's a movement. A lifestyle. A new model for living, working, and learning that empowers families to design their lives with purpose, connection, and adventure.

To date, Boundless has welcomed more than 5,000 participants from more than 50 countries, with more than half returning. In 2025, the company received the Skift IDEA 'Visionary 2030' Award, recognizing its leadership in reshaping family travel and learning. With fully furnished homes, inspiring coworking spaces, and forward-thinking education centers, Boundless Life has built a network of inspiring destinations in eight countries: Greece, Montenegro, Bali, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Uruguay, and now Japan.

"Kamakura has it all: spiritual depth, natural beauty, timeless tradition, and a vibrant creative pulse," said Mauro Repacci, Co-Founder and CEO of Boundless Life. "It's a dream destination for families who want to slow down, go deep, and live meaningfully while staying globally connected."

"Our education model thrives in places where curiosity and culture collide," added Rekha Magon, Co-Founder and Head of Education. "Kamakura is rich with sensory learning – Zen temples, tea ceremonies, ancient festivals, and cuisine rooted in the rhythm of the sea. It's the perfect classroom for global citizens in the making."

Nestled between forested hills and the Pacific Ocean, Kamakura is a former samurai capital with more than 60 shrines and temples. It's a city where ancient tradition meets modern creativity, home to eco-conscious boutiques, artsy cafés, vegan eateries, and inclusive communities. Families can wander its leafy paths, surf its quiet waves, or ride the iconic Enoden train (a favorite of filmmakers and anime fans alike). Every season brings its own magic: fiery fall foliage in autumn, views of Mount Fuji in winter, and cherry blossoms blooming in spring.

Designed for the digital age, Boundless provides fully furnished, family-friendly homes; inspiring coworking hubs; world-class education centers; and curated local experiences for the whole family. Through immersive, project-based learning, students tackle real-world challenges that nurture curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking. Boundless empowers families to lead more fulfilling lives by designing a lifestyle that nurtures balance, growth, and deeper connections – with ourselves, our families, nature, and the world. We enable families to escape the grind, embrace adventure, and raise future-ready children without compromise. Learn more at boundless.life .

