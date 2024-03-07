Japanese AI Safety Innovator Launches in the US to Enhance Public Safety

SEATTLE, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsize/BoT US Inc., the leading provider of child monitoring GPS services in Japan, has commenced offering its services in the United States, focusing on addressing child safety issues.

Challenges in Child Safety in the United States

The annual number of missing children in the United States is a serious concern, with approximately 28,000 reported cases in 2022. According to a survey conducted by the independent think tank Pew Research Center in 2020, 33% of parents with children aged 5 to 11 in the United States already utilize GPS or similar services to track their children's whereabouts.

Since February 2023, Japan's Bsize/BoT US Inc. has initiated pilot experiments in the United States to identify areas for improvement in child monitoring GPS services and to understand local needs, in order to tailor its services accordingly. The company announced that, through the experiments preceding its planned expansion in the country, it discovered significant challenges related to child monitoring, including the impact of COVID-19 leading to increased incidents and accidents due to shortages of school bus drivers and police officers, as well as frequent temporary school closures (lockdowns) making it difficult to stay in touch with children. What was observed is the unique regional circumstances in the United States. Additionally, similar sentiments as in Japan have been expressed, such as reluctance to provide smartphones to children at an early age due to high prices and concerns about access to the internet and YouTube, the company said.

Feedback from users who have utilized BoT Talk has been positive. One user commented, "Thanks to BoT Talk, I can always stay in touch with my daughter and feel truly reassured," and "BoT Talk not only allows me to track her location via GPS but also enables communication through voice messages, which is great." Recognizing these commonalities with Japan, Bsize believes that their technology and expertise can be effectively utilized in the United States as well. Convinced of their chance of success in the US market, they have decided to establish a foreign subsidiary with the aim of launching full-scale sales operations in the United States.

Service Description: What is BoT Talk?

BoT Talk, an "AI monitoring communicator" revolutionizing child safety, is acclaimed for its innovative design, having won awards like the Good Design Award Best 100, Reddot design, and iF design. Entirely crafted in Japan, this device offers real-time location tracking and voice messaging. It's durable, waterproof, and user-friendly, focusing on essential safety features while avoiding screen distractions. Leading in Japan's child GPS market and poised for global expansion, BoT Talk provides an affordable, reliable solution for parental peace of mind. Its Japan-made quality, coupled with its award-winning design, makes it a premier choice in child safety technology.

Pre-sales Soon Available through Crowdfunding

In conjunction with the participation in the "SXSW Creative Industries Expo" to be held in Austin, Texas from March 10, 2024, Bsize will be conducting pre-sales through crowdfunding. This presents an opportunity for American consumers to access the product that is most widely used in Japan ahead of time. By combining various plans such as Early Bird, customers can avail discounts of up to 50%*. Furthermore, the commencement of general sales in the United States is scheduled for August 2024.

Product Website: https://www.bsize.com/en/bot/talk

Crowdfunding Special Page: https://comingsoon.co/products/bot-talk/ (available after Mar 10th)

*Please note that the details are subject to change without prior notice.

Bsize will showcase its product at SXSW 2024

Bsize/BoT US Inc will be exhibiting at the "SXSW 2024," the world's largest combined event of music, film, and interactive technologies, held annually in Austin, Texas from March 10th to 13th for four days. Especially on March 13th, which is the free admission day, anybody can visit the company's booth without tickets. Bsize/BoT US Inc booth is #1516 in Creative Industries Expo section.

Visitors to their booth will have the opportunity to delve into the critical issue of child safety (public safety) in America and explore the solutions offered by BoT Talk from Japan. "We offer diverse opportunities for dialogue and engagement, including live demonstrations, interviews with actual users who have utilized our service since February 2022," Bsize says.

Thoughts on Establishing Overseas Subsidiaries

"As the founder comments, the BoT series, born from the founder's parental care, has become Japan's leading child monitoring service, aiming to provide universal safety. With a mission to extend peace of mind globally, it seeks to support families worldwide, starting with the American market, in a humble step forward."

-Keita Yagi, CEO of Bsize Inc.

About Bsize/BoT US Inc

Bsize/BoT US Inc. is a hardware startup founded in Japan in 2011, known for developing innovative products such as the world's most natural LED desk light and winning design awards domestically and internationally. In 2017, they introduced the first AI monitoring robot in the "BoT" series, "GPS BoT," which has since become the leading child monitoring GPS service in Japan. They are now taking on the challenge of expanding overseas.

Company Overview

Company Name: Bsize Inc.

CEO: Keita Yagi

Business: Telecommunications, planning, design, manufacturing, and sales of household electronic products

Location: 2-12-11 Shin-Yokohama, Kohoku-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa 222-0033, Japan

Founded: September 2011

URL: https://www.bsize.com/

US Subsidiary Overview:

Company Name: BoT US Inc.

CEO: Yuki Ono

Location: 4311 11th Avenue NE, Suite 5, Seattle, WA 98105, USA

Founded: January 2024

URL: https://www.bsize.com/en

