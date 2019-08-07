Japanese Ambassador Visits HerdX Livestock Ecosystem
PAWNEE, Okla., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HerdX was honored to receive Japanese Ambassador to the United States, Shinsuke Sugiyama, at the Robinson Ranch in Pawnee, Oklahoma.
Japan is the top export market for American beef, so it's fitting that Ambassador Sugiyama requested to see a ranch operating with HerdX technology in Oklahoma. "Visiting the Robinson Ranch was a great way to start my trip to Oklahoma. I learned a lot about how new technology, a portion of which was developed in Japan, is applied to high quality U.S. beef production and marketing," says Ambassador Sugiyama.
The HerdX Ecosystem securely gathers data to create operational efficiencies, enhance animal health, and decrease the use of unnecessary antibiotics using Japanese bred water technology. The HerdX Taste of Trust solution utilizes blockchain technology to track the movement of meat through the supply chain, giving verified data to the end consumer.
This exciting news comes on the heels of HerdX's closure two weeks ago of its first institutionally led funding round. Ron Hicks, CEO of HerdX "is very excited about the opportunity to scale globally."
HerdX Inc. is a data company which delivers products that support livestock producers, enhance animal health and wellbeing, and helps provide clean, traceable food products to retailers.
