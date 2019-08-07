Japanese Ambassador Visits HerdX Livestock Ecosystem

PAWNEE, Okla., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HerdX was honored to receive Japanese Ambassador to the United States, Shinsuke Sugiyama, at the Robinson Ranch in Pawnee, Oklahoma.

Japan is the top export market for American beef, so it's fitting that Ambassador Sugiyama requested to see a ranch operating with HerdX technology in Oklahoma. "Visiting the Robinson Ranch was a great way to start my trip to Oklahoma. I learned a lot about how new technology, a portion of which was developed in Japan, is applied to high quality U.S. beef production and marketing," says Ambassador Sugiyama.