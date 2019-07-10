Japanese Cities Of Tokyo And Kyoto Recognized By Travel+Leisure In 2019 World's Best Awards

"We are thrilled that Tokyo and Kyoto were recognized in this major way by the readers of one of the world's most prestigious travel publications," says Naohito Ise, Executive Director of the New York Office of the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO). "In 2018, the total number of overseas travelers to Japan broke an all-time record, exceeding more than 30 million visitors (including a record 1.5 million visitors from the U.S.) and marking an 8.7% increase over the year before. Over the coming months, JNTO will continue to build on this momentum and work to inspire Americans to visit lesser-known regions throughout Japan by highlighting the country's diverse offerings and attractions available to every type of traveler year-round."

A hub of innovation and culture, Japan's capital city of Tokyo remains one of the most popular cities in the world. On October 26, 2019, the city's historical Meiji-jingu Shrine will celebrate its 100th anniversary with the opening of the Meiji Shrine Treasure Hall. A short bullet train ride from Tokyo, Kyoto, the former imperial capital of Japan, will welcome many highly anticipated hotel openings such as the Park Hyatt Kyoto in October 2019 and the Aman Kyoto in November 2019.

Named Travel + Leisure 's "Destination of the Year" in 2018, Japan offers a wealth of travel experiences for international visitors, many of which are outlined in a brand-new guidebook from JNTO titled 100 Experiences in Japan. With highlights such as relaxation, tradition, cuisine and art, travelers can explore all that Japan has to offer, beyond the major cities of Tokyo and Kyoto.

The results of the World's Best Awards will be published in the August 2019 issue of Travel + Leisure. The full list is available online at https://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best.

For more information about travel to Japan, visit JNTO on its Website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. To contact the New York office of the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), please e-mail jntonyc_press@jnto.go.jp or call 212-757-5641.

ABOUT JAPAN NATIONAL TOURISM ORGANIZATION (JNTO)As the official tourism board of Japan, JNTO is involved in a wide range of promotional activities to encourage international travelers to visit Japan. Through a variety of campaigns and initiatives, JNTO is inspiring more American travelers to visit Tokyo, Kyoto and beyond.

