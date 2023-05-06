Japanese couple experience Xiangtan's traditional culture

News provided by

China SCIO

May 06, 2023, 00:23 ET

XIANGTAN, China, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China SCIO:

Discover the allure of Xiangtan's local culture through the eyes of a Japanese couple who share their experiences, observations, and love of the city's cultural heritage as well as its intriguing poetry, painting and music.

Continue Reading

Japanese couple experience Xiangtan's traditional culture
http://english.scio.gov.cn/videos/2023-04/28/content_85261131.htm

SOURCE China SCIO

Also from this source

Korean executive tells success stories in Xiangtan

Charming Changsha: City of youth and vitality

Explore

More news releases in similar topics