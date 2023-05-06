XIANGTAN, China, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China SCIO:

Discover the allure of Xiangtan's local culture through the eyes of a Japanese couple who share their experiences, observations, and love of the city's cultural heritage as well as its intriguing poetry, painting and music.

Japanese couple experience Xiangtan's traditional culture

http://english.scio.gov.cn/videos/2023-04/28/content_85261131.htm

SOURCE China SCIO