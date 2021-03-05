Japanese Culinary Expertise Certification is Now Available Worldwide

KYOTO, Japan, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japanese Culinary Academy Certification Association (436 Sasaya-cho, Oike-sagaru, Higashinotoin-dori, Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto City, Representative Director: Yoshihiro Murata) is pleased to announce the launch of the English version of the "Japanese Culinary Academy Certification: Fundamental Certification" website for overseas chefs.

"The Japanese Culinary Academy's Complete Japanese Cuisine" series.

The certification exam for basic knowledge of Japanese cuisine, which is attracting attention outside of Japan, can now be taken in English using a smartphone or tablet, even from outside of Japan. Those who pass the exam can obtain an electronic certificate by registering for the exam.

Easily accessible by smartphone or tablet

The certification exam is an English version of the Japanese Culinary Academy Certification (Fundamental Certification) that was launched in 2019, with the same content as the Japanese version, and it can be taken from any place in the world with an internet connection.

No test fee

To allow examinees to take the test as many times as they want while studying, there is no test fee. Those who pass the exam can obtain an electronic certificate by registering for the exam.

* The registration fee is 3,000 yen (until the end of June 2021, a special price of 1,000 yen is being offered to commemorate the launch of the Fundamental Certification English version), plus consumption tax.

Textbook

"The Japanese Culinary Academy's Complete Japanese Cuisine: Introduction to Japanese Cuisine" is the textbook for this certification.

You can find the textbook at URL below:

https://www.amazon.com/Introduction-Japanese-Cuisine-Culinary-Academys/dp/4908325006/ref=pd_rhf_dp_p_img_1?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=NSTZ3914T7GF0X41JVXJ

Overview of the Japanese Culinary Academy Certification

The Japanese Culinary Academy Certification assesses test takers' knowledge and skills in Japanese culinary techniques, and certifies those who pass as having acquired "Japanese culinary techniques". It is designed to evaluate acquisition of what professional chefs need to know, from basic knowledge of background information such as history, culture, and the geographical and climate-related characteristics of ingredients, to specialized knowledge and techniques such as how to grate, bake, and boil fish.

The certification is divided into two categories: the "Fundamental Certification" and the "Practical Certification" for advanced learners.

The Fundamental Certification covers basic knowledge, concepts, and culture, while the Practical Certification will cover specialized knowledge such as "dashi" and "fermented seasoning" as well as practical skills such as cutting techniques.

The Practical Certification will be offered for a fee.

The "Complete Japanese Cuisine" series is available at Amazon Japan, Amazon.com, and other retailers. If you have difficulty obtaining a copy, please contact the office of The Japanese Culinary Academy Certification Association.

Contact for inquiries regarding this press release

For inquiries about this press release, please contact:

Japanese Culinary Academy Certification Association

Tel: +81-90-1464-9035 (Contact: Tsukiji)

Email: [email protected]

