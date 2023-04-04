Japanese Encephalitis Vaccines Market size to grow by USD 58.27 million from 2021 to 2026, Driven by inclusion in the national immunization plan - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japanese encephalitis vaccine market size is estimated to increase by USD 58.27 million from 2021 to 2026. The market growth will progress at a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period, according to a recent market study by Technavio. A key factor fueling the Japanese encephalitis vaccine market growth is the inclusion in the national immunization plan. The growing number of indications caused by deadly viruses has encouraged governments to come up with national immunization plans. For instance, in 1978, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, introduced the Expanded Programme of Immunization, which was changed to the Universal Immunization Programme in 1985. This program aims to ensure that the population in the affected parts of the country is immunized against infectious diseases. Asian countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines also contribute to the increasing demand for Japanese encephalitis vaccines, which, in turn, will fuel market growth in the forecast years. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Japanese Encephalitis Vaccines Market - Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Japanese Encephalitis Vaccines Market

The Japanese encephalitis vaccines market research report extensively covers market segmentation by type (inactivated vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and live attenuated vaccines) and geography (Asia, ROW, Europe, and North America).

The market share growth by the inactivated vaccines will be significant during the forecast period. Formaldehyde or formalin is the most commonly used chemical to inactivate a pathogen. When exposed to these chemicals, the pathogen loses its ability to replicate. Thus, it does not cause any harm to the body. The pathogen is either kept intact or is left with some of its integrity to ensure that the immune system recognizes it and starts an immune response. The need for booster injections for inactivated vaccines is expected to help the segment grow in terms of both volume and value during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis

Asia is estimated to account for 72% of the market growth during the forecast period. China, India , Japan , and South Korea are the key markets for Japanese encephalitis vaccines in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth in Asia can be attributed to factors such as the increased risk of the indication in over three billion people in the region. Due to the unavailability of a cure for the disease, various vendors such as Sanofi, Valneva, and Bharat Biotech and organizations such as UNICEF, WHO, and Gavi are focusing on preventing the disease by using vaccines. Hence, the risk of indication will lead to the growth of the Japanese encephalitis market in the region during the forecast period.

Japanese Encephalitis Vaccines Market - Vendor Analysis

The global Japanese encephalitis vaccines market is a highly regulated market with a limited number of vendors. These vendors manufacture the vaccines and largely supply them to organizations such as the WHO, UNICEF, and Gavi, which distribute them in affected countries. Adimmune Corp., Bharat Biotech Ltd., Biological E. Ltd., KM Biologics Co. Ltd., Medigen Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Sanofi, Shandong Hengye Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Valneva SE are some of the major vendors in the market.

Japanese Encephalitis Vaccines Market - Market Analysis

Emerging Trends

One of the key Japanese encephalitis vaccine market trends is the novel vaccine technology.

Different types of vaccines are available for the prevention of the indication, but the market still witnesses an unmet need for highly effective vaccines for the prevention of the indication.

Researchers conduct studies on microribonucleic acid (microRNA) as a potential therapeutic candidate for Japanese encephalitis.

Studies show that microRNA-155 can regulate the inflammatory response caused by the Japanese encephalitis virus, and investment in R&D is expected to further support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Demand-supply imbalance is a key challenge hindering the Japanese encephalitis vaccine market growth.

Most cases of Japanese encephalitis are seasonal, which means various manufacturers tend to manufacture the vaccines in large quantities and store them.

Despite being produced in large quantities, the vaccine faces the risk of low shelf life, as most of these vaccines have a shelf life of fewer than two years on average.

The market faces issues with storage, as these vaccines are required to be stored in cold chain storage, which is very expensive. As a result, small and mid-sized vendors can manufacture the vaccines only when the demand is high in the market.

Japanese encephalitis vaccines also take a long time to manufacture and deliver to the required region, which creates a gap between the demand and the supply in the market.

What are the key data covered in this Japanese Encephalitis Vaccines Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Japanese encephalitis vaccines market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the Japanese encephalitis vaccines market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the apanese encephalitis vaccines market across Asia , Rest of World (ROW), Europe , and North America

, Rest of World (ROW), , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Japanese encephalitis vaccines market vendors

Japanese Encephalitis Vaccines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 58.27 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 5.38 Regional analysis Asia, Rest of World (ROW), Europe, and North America Performing market contribution Asia at 72% Key countries Australia, China, India, Japan, and Republic of Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adimmune Corp., Bharat Biotech Ltd., Biological E. Ltd., KM Biologics Co. Ltd., Medigen Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Sanofi, Shandong Hengye Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Valneva SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

