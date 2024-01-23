Japanese Green Tea Brings a Calming "Matcha Moment" to New Yorkers

News provided by

Japanese Green Tea / JFOODO

23 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Head to the High Line on January 25th for a pop-up event with matcha making experience and Japanese green tea tastings

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, January 25, 2024, The "GREEN TEA" Room with Japanese Green Tea (owned by JFOODO) will hold a pop-up experience designed to provide a calming "Matcha Moment" amid the hustle and bustle of life in New York City. The "GREEN TEA" Room will bring a day of discovery, taste, and tranquility, all set against the backdrop of one of the city's most picturesque parks.

Continue Reading
Japanese Green Tea Brings a Calming “Matcha Moment” to New Yorkers
Japanese Green Tea Brings a Calming “Matcha Moment” to New Yorkers

The "GREEN TEA" Room will showcase the benefits and versatility of Japanese green tea as a unique alcohol alternative that can be easily incorporated into daily life, especially as the sober curious trend continues to rise. It will be an enlightening opportunity for health-conscious individuals and those interested in exploring non-alcoholic beverage options.

Visitors will have the opportunity to:

  • Experience Making Matcha: Learn how to make matcha using a traditional method that can be used daily.
  • Taste a Variety of Japanese Green Teas: Taste an extensive range of green teas with unique flavor profiles.
  • Exclusive Short Film: Get immersed in the world of The "GREEN TEA" Room through an exclusive film screening highlighting the sustainable make and nutritional benefits of matcha.
  • Expert Insights: Gain authentic insights from Soheki Mori, a Japanese tea ceremony master.

This event will take place on Thursday, January 25, 2024, from 8:00am to 6:00pm EST, on the High Line (at 10th Avenue Square near 17th Street, just beyond the Chelsea Market Passage). The event is open to the public and free of charge. 

About The "GREEN TEA" Room
The "GREEN TEA" Room is an emotional oasis to help you reconnect with yourself and the world around you. Through hand-crafted Japanese green tea, The "GREEN TEA" Room will guide you to achieve those short but precious moments needed to get through each day.

The "GREEN TEA" Room is owned by JFOODO, The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center, which was established by the Japanese government in 2017 with the aim of boosting the export of Japanese agricultural, forestry, fishery, and food products by branding and promoting them widely around the world. 

SOURCE Japanese Green Tea / JFOODO

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.