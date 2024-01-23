Head to the High Line on January 25th for a pop-up event with matcha making experience and Japanese green tea tastings

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, January 25, 2024, The "GREEN TEA" Room with Japanese Green Tea (owned by JFOODO) will hold a pop-up experience designed to provide a calming "Matcha Moment" amid the hustle and bustle of life in New York City. The "GREEN TEA" Room will bring a day of discovery, taste, and tranquility, all set against the backdrop of one of the city's most picturesque parks.

Japanese Green Tea Brings a Calming “Matcha Moment” to New Yorkers

The "GREEN TEA" Room will showcase the benefits and versatility of Japanese green tea as a unique alcohol alternative that can be easily incorporated into daily life, especially as the sober curious trend continues to rise. It will be an enlightening opportunity for health-conscious individuals and those interested in exploring non-alcoholic beverage options.

Visitors will have the opportunity to:

Experience Making Matcha: Learn how to make matcha using a traditional method that can be used daily.

Taste a Variety of Japanese Green Teas: Taste an extensive range of green teas with unique flavor profiles.

Exclusive Short Film: Get immersed in the world of The "GREEN TEA" Room through an exclusive film screening highlighting the sustainable make and nutritional benefits of matcha.

Expert Insights: Gain authentic insights from Soheki Mori, a Japanese tea ceremony master.

This event will take place on Thursday, January 25, 2024, from 8:00am to 6:00pm EST, on the High Line (at 10th Avenue Square near 17th Street, just beyond the Chelsea Market Passage). The event is open to the public and free of charge.

About The "GREEN TEA" Room

The "GREEN TEA" Room is an emotional oasis to help you reconnect with yourself and the world around you. Through hand-crafted Japanese green tea, The "GREEN TEA" Room will guide you to achieve those short but precious moments needed to get through each day.

The "GREEN TEA" Room is owned by JFOODO, The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center, which was established by the Japanese government in 2017 with the aim of boosting the export of Japanese agricultural, forestry, fishery, and food products by branding and promoting them widely around the world.

SOURCE Japanese Green Tea / JFOODO