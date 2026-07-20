Japanese Hair Care Brand HONEYQUE Launches Honey Protein Series at Costco Nationwide

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HONEYQUE, the Japanese hair care brand known for its innovative honey-powered, sulfate-free formula, expands its U.S. presence with the launch of its Honey Protein Series, available nationwide in stores and online at Costco beginning July 20.

HONEYQUE is formulated for all hair types. It is particularly beneficial for those with color-treated hair, bleach damage, or frequent heat-styling habits. The line combines the nourishing power of honey with protein-rich ingredients to repair visible damage while restoring softness, strength, and shine.

At the heart of the Honey Protein Series is HONEYQUE's signature Honey Protein Formula. The formula combines moisturizing organic Manuka honey with a carefully selected blend of proteins and hydrolyzed keratin. All key ingredients that help repair hair from within, replenish moisture, reinforce weakened strands, smooth lifted cuticles, and strengthen hair at its core for improved resilience, while also helping to control frizz. Inspired by Japanese hair care innovation, HONEYQUE is formulated to target the needs of consumers experiencing severe hair damage without sacrificing a lightweight, silky finish.

The Honey Protein Series arrives at a time when consumers are increasingly seeking high-performance hair repair solutions rooted in proven Japanese beauty technology. Costco shoppers will have exclusive access to HONEYQUE products, making it easier than ever to experience the salon-quality formulas at home.

The HONEYQUE Honey Protein Series will be available beginning July 20 at Costco warehouses nationwide.

About HONEYQUE

HONEYQUE is a Japanese hair care brand dedicated to transforming very damaged hair through innovative honey- and protein-powered formulas. Inspired by Japan's advanced beauty expertise, HONEYQUE combines deeply moisturizing honey with strengthening proteins and nourishing botanical ingredients to help repair visible damage, improve hair resilience, and restore softness and shine. Designed for hair affected by coloring, bleaching, heat styling, and daily stress, HONEYQUE delivers effective repair while maintaining lightweight, luxurious results.

Contact:

Ashley Meltzer

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SOURCE HONEYQUE