Japanese Inspired MU Brushes Hold the Secret to Perfect Contouring and Lasting Summer Glow

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time to enhance your Spring and Summer glow, LUXIE Beauty releases the perfect brush set, redesigned and upgraded with a multi-use brush offering blending and powder setting all-in-one inspired by Japanese tradition. These high performing, vegan, beauty tools are an indispensable makeup essential. The LUXIE Kabuki 4 piece Set (normally $60) on sale through Mother's Day for ($30) is inspired by the highly detailed, traditional Kabuki tools, each brush has a different purpose to create a refined look. For those who contour with bronzers, the surface and texture of the vegan LUXIE kabuki brushes are perfect for buffing or smoothing, giving your complexion a consistent, airbrushed finish.

The beautiful rose gold LUXIE Kabuki 4 piece set includes the following:

530 Flat Top: to apply your favorite liquid and cream products for a sheer to a full-coverage glowing finish

to apply your favorite liquid and cream products for a sheer to a full-coverage glowing finish 532 Round Top: LUXIE'S best selling brush, this brush works with any cream or liquid complexion product, from concealer and foundation to contour and blush. This brush's rounded edges ensures your face makeup is blended to perfection.

LUXIE'S best selling brush, this brush works with any cream or liquid complexion product, from concealer and foundation to contour and blush. This brush's rounded edges ensures your face makeup is blended to perfection. 533 Setting Powder: a soft, fluffy brush to set your face with your favorite loose and pressed powders for an even application without any wasted product.

a soft, fluffy brush to set your face with your favorite loose and pressed powders for an even application without any wasted product. 534 Angled Top: Use this angled brush to precisely apply bronzer and contour products in the hollows of the face or to apply blush to the apples of the cheeks for a perfect summer glow.

Densely packed, luxuriously soft vegan fibers hold and deliver make up, while smoothing giving a perfectly radiant face. Since 2014, LUXIE has inspired makeup lovers worldwide with their high-performing, cruelty-free cosmetic tools while maintaining a strong commitment to environmental and community values. One of the first to engineer an entirely vegan, hypoallergenic makeup brush, the company's ultra-soft, synthetic bristles rival the top-tier animal hair varieties.

About LUXIE: Since 2014, LUXIE has developed cruelty-free,100% vegan, high-performance makeup brushes. Known for their sleek design beauty tools with problem-solving functionality, and premium soft, synthetic bristles. Headquartered in California, and led by CEO Conor Riley with Chairman of the Board Claudia Poccia- known for her work with Shiseido, Bare Escentuals, Stila, and Laura Mercier. They partner with industry leaders who share their core environmental and community values. Available in retail stores across America, Europe, and Asia.

