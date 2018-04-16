Huvis Korea, producer of EcoPET – an eco-friendly material for food containers harmless to humans, joins the summit with a session on 'Environmentally Friendly, Safe and Convenient PET Foam Food Container' while Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise, maker of packaging materials for beverages, updates on the 'PET Preform Market in Taiwan' and shares how the company is expanding its business to Japan and North Asian markets.

Providing an update on 'Higher Value Added PET Resin for North Asian Market' is Vipin Kumar, Sr. VP (Head Asia PET Business) of Indorama Polymers while YJ Kim, Senior Consultant, PCI Wood MacKenzie speaks about 'North East Asia PET Trade Dynamics in a Global Context' focussing on finding markets for China's excessive onstream capacities with continuing antidumping investigations.

The summit, organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), also includes discussions on:

Food Packaging Materials Regulations in North Asia – Keller and Heckman

– Keller and Heckman Lightweight Approach to Packaging – Ecolean

Innovations in PET Shrink Film for Food Packaging – Toyobo Co.

Energy Efficient Electron Beams Sterilization Systems for PET Bottles Before Filling – Hitachi Zosen

China Import Plastics Waste Ban & What's Next including Initiatives to Solve Ocean Waste - China Scrap Plastics Association

Eco-Friendly and Recycled PET Fabric – Taiwan's Perspective - EcoMax Textiles

Perspective - EcoMax Textiles PEF Polymerization and PEF Market Development for Packaging Industry - Japan Synvina

Visit event website or contact Ms. Huiyan at huiyan@cmtsp.com.sg or call +65 6346 9113 for more information.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/japanese-korean-taiwanese-pet-packaging-majors-to-attend-3rd-north-asia-pet-markets-applications--recycling-summit-300629423.html

SOURCE Centre for Management Technology