Japanese Mattress Brand Airweave Unveils First US TV Commercial

The following airweave Mattress Advanced benefits are highlighted in the video:

Proprietary airfiber® material is firm and supportive Modular mattress design (3 core blocks, 1 pillow top layer) provides personalization for every body type Dual Mode airfiber® technology is featured in the 2-sided core block, allowing users to choose the 'regular' or 'firm' side by simply flipping over Improve sleep with a mattress that provides proper spine alignment

The TV commercial is one of a series of six brand videos created with Brooklyn-based video production company Melty Cone, and can all be viewed on Airweave's YouTube channel.

Airweave is no stranger to seeing success with television commercials in Japan where celebrities and top athletes like Mao Asada and Kei Nishikori endorse the brand's best-selling sleep products. With a hold of media attention and a retail footprint of over 100 stores in Japan, Airweave aims to bring their innovative sleep products to a larger audience in the U.S. with this commercial launch.

About Airweave

Airweave was born from a desire to do things differently when, Founder & CEO, Motokuni Takaoka took over his uncle's fishing line company. A graduate of the Stanford School of Engineering, Takaoka experimented with different applications of the resin fiber used to create fishing line, and discovered that the material was perfectly suited for a newer and better purpose: to revolutionize the way we sleep. Since the first mattress topper shipped in 2007, Airweave has expanded to a range of lifestyle, travel, and technology sleep products in Japan, and has been adopted by elite athletes and organizations worldwide to help them perform at the highest level.

