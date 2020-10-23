Japanese Multipurpose Chef Knife Is the Ultimate Value for Money, Brand Says

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KUMA, a manufacturer of multipurpose world-class quality chef knives, is elated to share that its Japanese chef knife offers the ultimate value for money, and has thus won the Amazon's Choice badge for "Best Chef Knife."

Find out more information about this chef knife from KUMA by visiting the link below. https://www.amazon.com/Kuma-Multi-Purpose-Chef-Knife/dp/B01ERJTK1E

A spokesperson from KUMA says, "This is the best knife for your money. It is a truly amazing knife that's affordable for everyone. Our 3Cr13 steel is a key material that allows us to create high-quality knives that are affordable to all households. We proudly stand behind every single product we produce."

The Damascus steel knife is built to last long, and hence, cuts on kitchen budgets. Made from high-quality Damascus steel, the knife is affordable for all households and can be used for multiple cooking applications. Users are able to delicately slice and chop vegetables, carve meat and cut through juicy and tender roast for the ultimate versatile cooking experience.

Amazon buyers are excited about the knife, which has over 1,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.6 stars. One customer writes in a thorough Amazon review, "I bought this for a friend after a fairly glowing recommendation from a YouTube channel. It's a well-made, well-balanced, sharp-right-out-of-the-box chef's knife. Good beefy bolster makes a pinch grip comfortable. The curve of the cutting edge is a little less than what you'd typically see in a European chef's knife, but I find that it makes for a really nice balance between the tip-down rocking chop motion the European knife does very well, and the smooth slicing of a Japanese-style knife."

The reviewer continues, "It also is a little more forgiving for home cooks that may be a bit less precise in their knife work and allows the knife to survive a bit of torque that would snap a harder, more brittle steel. Great knife, amazing price, totally worth every penny."

KUMA recommends that users wash their knives by hand with water and soap, rather than put them through the dishwasher. This cleaning method will keep the knives sharper for longer.

To learn more about KUMA's Japanese chef knives and Damascus steel knife lines, please visit the company's official website or its Amazon storefront.

About KUMA Knives

KUMA was born out of the desire to create high-quality kitchen knives that combine razor-sharp performance with high lightweight maneuverability all packaged in a beautiful aesthetic design.

Contact Name: Oliver Saylor

Contact Number: +45 20-646-834

Contact Email: [email protected]

SOURCE KUMA Knives