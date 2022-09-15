Japanese Restaurant Giant Commits to Sourcing 100% Cage-Free Eggs Worldwide

The Open Wing Alliance applauds TORIDOLL for its commitment to eliminate cages



NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TORIDOLL Holdings Corporation, one of the world's largest restaurant companies based in Japan, has released a groundbreaking global animal welfare policy pledging to source 100 percent cage-free eggs and egg products for its restaurant locations worldwide, making it the largest cage-free commitment from a Japanese-multinational corporation to date. This critical commitment follows collaboration between Toridoll and the Open Wing Alliance , a global coalition of more than 90 major animal protection organizations across 63 countries.

With over 1,700 restaurants in 27 countries, TORIDOLL'S new policy will benefit countless egg-laying hens in the global supply chains. With this commitment in place, TORIDOLL is set to source approximately 1.2 million cage-free eggs by year-end 2022 and 11.68 million cage-free eggs by year-end 2023 in Japan alone.

"Due to the magnitude of Toridoll's influence, this commitment to source cage-free eggs will dramatically change the face of animal agriculture on a global scale," says Hannah Surowinski, Global Corporate Relations Coordinator for The Humane League . "This proves beyond doubt that the world is rapidly moving away from cruel cages."

The effort to secure this animal welfare policy was led by members of the Open Wing Alliance , a global coalition united to improve the welfare of chickens raised in factory farms worldwide.

Why go cage-free?

Food Safety : According to the European Food Safety Authority, cage farms are 25 times more likely to be contaminated with salmonella.

: According to the European Food Safety Authority, cage farms are 25 times more likely to be contaminated with salmonella. Confinement : Egg-laying hens are confined inside wire cages so overcrowded that hens cannot spread their wings.

: Egg-laying hens are confined inside wire cages so overcrowded that hens cannot spread their wings. Injuries : Foot and claw damage are more frequent in cages than in other systems due to stepping on sharp wiring daily.

: Foot and claw damage are more frequent in cages than in other systems due to stepping on sharp wiring daily. Mental Anguish: The constant inability to perform any actions that feel natural leads to unending frustration.

As consumer demand for cage-free eggs continues to grow, global companies like TORIDOLL have been abandoning cages around the world. More than 130 other global commitments to end the use of battery cages have been made by some of the largest companies in the world, including KFC, Burger King, Taco Bell, Krispy Kreme, Unilever, and Nestlé,

For more information about the Open Wing Alliance, please visit OpenWingAlliance.org . Follow along with the cage-free movement on Twitter @GlobalCageFree .

