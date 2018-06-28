Japanese Retailer Plaza Create Chooses Vonage to Provide Leading-Edge Customer Experience

With its focus on flexibility, mobility, efficiency and more meaningful customer relationships, Vonage's suite of services for business is designed to meet the holistic communications needs of any company and transform the customer experience. Key to Plaza Create's decision to work with Vonage was the Company's ability to provide programmable communications tools to its network of more than 460 retail outlets throughout the country. Nexmo's SMS API will allow Plaza Create to increase customer engagement and loyalty by enabling the company to connect with 300,000 new customers visiting its branches every month, delivering meaningful, contextual communications, including order updates, special deals, and loyalty perks, to the palm of their hand.

"We feel strongly that the ability to reach customers via contextual, SMS communications provided by Nexmo, Vonage's API Platform, will create a huge benefit for our business," said Yasuhiro Oshima, President and Founder of Plaza Create. "Connecting to our customers on multiple channels, providing deals and updates that streamline their interactions with our company, and improving their customer experience is an impactful business model that delivers real value to our company."

"Vonage uses its cloud communications technology to create solutions to help businesses improve customer engagement, resulting in deeper, more meaningful relationships," said Hiro Kusumoto, Country Manager for Vonage in Japan. "We're thrilled Plaza Create chose Vonage to provide the innovative tools they needed to enhance the customer journey, streamline their communications, and ultimately deliver better business outcomes."

For more than 30 years, Plaza Create has provided customers with ways to connect with one another and spread joy, first through photography printing, then growing to include new technologies such as smartphones and telecommunications. As an agile and ever-growing company, Plaza Create looks to leverage the latest advancements in communications technology in order to better serve and connect with their customers throughout the country.

