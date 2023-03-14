Japanese Rockers MAN WITH A MISSION Announce North American Tour Dates

TOKYO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAN WITH A MISSION, the Japanese wolves known for their unique blend of rock and pop music, is happy to announce their upcoming North American tour produced by Live Nation. The band is set to perform in major cities across the USA, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Dallas as well as Toronto in Canada.

MAN WITH A MISSION

MAN WITH A MISSION has gained a huge following both in Japan and abroad, thanks to their high-energy live performances and catchy, genre-defying music. The band's signature sound is a mix of rock and pop in English and Japanese with heavy guitar riffs and electronic beats.

Regarding the tour MAN WITH A MISSION's Jean-Ken Johnny (guitar / vocals / rap) says, "We are so excited to announce our WOLVES ON PARADE TOUR is coming to the UK, Europe and North America in May & June! It's been years since we last toured internationally and we've missed playing for you all so much! Can't wait to catch up with you all!"

The tour is set to kick off on May 14, 2023 at August Hall in San Francisco, CA, and will conclude on May 28, 2023 at The Brighton Music Hall in Boston, MA. The band will perform at several other venues in between, including Irving Plaza in New York City and House of Blues in Chicago.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale March 17, 2023 at 10am local time. Fans can purchase tickets through the band's official website and through Ticketmaster.com

MAN WITH A MISSION's North American tour is sure to be a must-see event!! Don't miss your chance to see this incredible band live! For more information on the tour and band, visit https://www.mwamjapan.info/

VIP Presale: Tuesday, March 14 @ 2:00 PM Local

Artist Presale: Tuesday, March 14 @ 2:00 PM Local

Live Nation Presale: Wednesday, March 15 @ 10:00 AM Local

Ticketmaster Presale: Thursday, March 16 @ 10:00 AM Local

Local Presale: Thursday, March 16 @ 10:00 AM Local

All Presales End: Thursday, March 16 @ 11:59 PM Local

Public On Sale: Friday, March 17 @ 10:00 AM Local

For further information or interview opportunities with MAN WITH A MISSION, contact Jamie Roberts at For The Win Media – [email protected] – 917-334-4130.

