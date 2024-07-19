Japanese Singer-songwriter HIRAIDAI of TV Asahi Music to Start "HIRAIDAI TOUR 2024": Tour Merchandise Featuring Collaboration with "Free&Easy"

TOKYO, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese singer-songwriter HIRAIDAI, who belongs to TV Asahi Music Co., Ltd., will start his nationwide tour in Japan, "HIRAIDAI TOUR 2024," from September 7. Along with the music he wants to deliver to the audience, the merchandise creates the world of HIRAIDAI. The merchandise of the tour is a product of collaboration with "Free&Easy," a lifestyle brand from California that combines vintage style with West Coast culture. This marks the first collaboration with a Japanese artist.

Poster of HIRAIDAI TOUR 2024: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108274/202407123572/_prw_PI4fl_SqM2d261.jpg

Logo of HIRAIDAI x Free&Easy: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108274/202407123572/_prw_PI1fl_89xp71Cf.jpg

Free&Easy, while maintaining the iconic California style, has created special designs for the HIRAIDAI TOUR 2024, which feature bold graphics and exquisite color combinations, capturing the essence of HIRAIDAI's music and lifestyle. Just like a seasonal collection from a local store in California, the company hopes fans will enjoy picking out their favorite items.

Also, the HIRAIDAI TOUR 2024 will continue to feature collaboration items ranging from live performance merchandise to lifestyle items, including popular designs with "Disney," "G-SHOCK" and "Hydro Flask."

Ahead of the nationwide tour's venue sales, the online shop "HIRAIDAI official merchandise" will start taking pre-orders for some items that will be delivered before the tour starts.

About HIRAIDAI

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108274/202407123572/_prw_PI2fl_7aSj5uM8.jpg

HIRAIDAI stands as Japan's quintessential summer icon, embodying the season's essence in his music. His melodies evoke the fresh sea breeze and gentle caress of sandy shores, transporting listeners to their fondest summer memories. His songs oscillate between the fullness of love and a soulful, bluesy introspection.

HIRAIDAI official site: https://hiraidai.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtrNaCCz5xEphtnyc7xGcQQ

HIRAIDAI official merchandise: https://tvamstore.com/sp/shop.asp?cd=2500

About Free&Easy

Website: https://www.freeandeasy.com/

Free&Easy's logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108274/202407123572/_prw_PI3fl_hozi9GZ9.jpg

Free&Easy is a lifestyle brand that fuses vintage style with West Coast culture originating from California. It is loved by a diverse range of people, including surfers, skaters, street fashion enthusiasts, high fashion lovers, athletes, celebrities, and musicians, regardless of gender or age.

