Japanese Studio 'Cocone' Launches AlterEgo City on iOS and Android

As one of Cocone's most ambitious projects yet, AlterEgo City seeks to redefine digital social interaction with deep levels of player choice and customization

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cocone, a leading Japanese immersive entertainment studio at the forefront of avatar and digital fashion creation, today announced the launch of AlterEgo City (formerly known as Centennial and AlterEgo City), a unique digital experience at the intersection of art, fashion, and music, now available on iOS and Android devices via the Apple App Store and Google Play. The launch of AlterEgo City represents the first major games release from Cocone in the US market, and stands as a testament to the company's work in digital avatar creation.

AlterEgo City transports players to the visually stunning and bustling world of Centennial, an immersive experience that offers them the chance to customize and design their own unique digital avatar. This customization is present through all aspects of the game, with unique designer digital fashion items to collect and their own personalized living space to decorate within the city.

Players will also have the chance to choose their own unique companion in the form of an Alter Ego, which can then evolve into different forms based on player choices in-game. AlterEgo City also offers players the chance to produce their own music, with the ability to develop custom tracks that can be heard through the player's AlterEgo. Each of these customization options are able to be shared with friends online, creating a user-driven social environment.

"Starting today, players can experience the incredibly vibrant and densely packed world of AlterEgo City and have the freedom to express themselves however they see fit, through art, music and fashion that they choose," said Mari Kim, CEO of Cocone Xenon (formerly known as Cocone NY) and lead creative visionary for AlterEgo City. "With virtually endless customization options, we can't wait to see what the player base creates within our world, where they can be the version of themselves they have always envisioned."

Cocone has grown to be one of the most popular digital entertainment developers in Japan, with over 15 years of experience crafting genre-defining experiences throughout their many services. With the launch of AlterEgo City, Cocone looks to bring their trademark digital avatar customization and social interaction experience to players in the US, the first major step for the company as it expands into the global games market.

For more information about AlterEgo City, including how to download the game for iOS and Android devices, please visit https://www.alter-ego.city/

About Cocone

Cocone is a Japanese immersive entertainment studio at the forefront of the avatar and digital fashion creation space. Founded in 2008, Cocone is a global company with offices in Japan, Korea, Estonia, and the United States. Cocone is committed to creating innovative and engaging avatar social experiences that connect people across the world. To date, the company boasts over 140 million downloads of its games, over one million unique digital items created, and over 17 billion digital items sold across 15 services, headlined by Livly Island and Pokecolo. For additional information, please visit: https://cocone-one.com/ .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Cocone