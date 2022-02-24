Japanese Tenugui store called "KAMAWANU" opens a global online store on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022

Before the start of COVID-19, customers living overseas were able to see the actual products in the stores and shop, but now that KAMAWANU has entered the age of the new normal and the environment has changed drastically, KAMAWANU's products are only available in a limited number of stores overseas. In addition, KAMAWANU has been receiving many requests from overseas users to purchase products through the official online store and SNS. With this opportunity, KAMAWANU has decided to open a global online site "KAMAWANU Global Online Store" with the hope of "communicating and delivering" made-in-Japan items to users around the world.

The product lineup consists of four categories: the mainstay tenugui, which has more than 100 types of classic and modern patterns; the cotton and linen tenugui, which is a pleasant blend of fabrics; the scarf, which can be used as a scarf or hair bandanna; and the pocket square, which is a pea-sized tenugui that can also be used as a cocktail chief.

Enhanced online content linked to SNS

Share the HOW TO USE of Tenugui with the worldwide

What's "The Tenugui Times"?

KAMAWANU will set up "The Tenugui Times", a content linked to Instagram, on the online site. When customers post on Instagram with the hashtag #TenuguiTimes, it will appear on the corresponding page, and by sharing not only their own usage but also that of other users, the content will allow for two-way communication between the brand and users online.

Sending out information on how to use tenugui according to the scene.

On this website, KAMAWANU will sequentially release videos specializing in "how to use". The videos will suggest how to use them in daily life, focusing on dining, kitchen, and fashion. Even those who are new to using tenugui can discover easy-to-understand stylings and ideas.

Two pop-up stores in New York and San Francisco

In celebration of the opening of KAMAWANU Global Online Store, KAMAWANU will be opening pop-up stores in New York and San Francisco from Tuesday, March 1st to Monday, March 7th, 2022. This pop-up store will be held in two locations, New York and San Francisco, at FRONT GENERAL STORE, a popular vintage store that attracts customers from all over the world, and SF76, an interior design store that introduces Japanese lifestyle products to the American public. The tenugui will be displayed in their original packaging during the event.

FRONT GENERAL STORE

Official website: https://frontgeneralstore.com/

SF76

Official website: https://www.sf-76.com/

What is TENUGUI: The spirit of playing, various ways to use, the tenugui of Kamawanu.

Tenugui is said to have been used since the Heian period (around the 9th century). To wipe one's hands and face. To wrap things. For cleaning up. It is a versatile item that has been rooted in the lives of Japanese people since ancient times and can be used for a variety of purposes. The appeal of tenugui is that the more one washes it, the softer it becomes to the touch. It comes in a wide variety of colors and patterns. It is a daily necessity that can be used for a long time and is a small artifact in the daily life.

TENUGUI is sustainable: The more one washes it, the more it takes on its own flavor.

Made in JAPAN

Japan's world-renowned hand-dyeing technique, "Chu-sen". Chu-sen is a technique of hand dyeing by pouring dye into the yarn, which was established in the Meiji era and spread only in Japan. The fabric is dyed with dye all the way down to the yarn, so the fabric does not become hard, and it absorbs water easily and dries easily. The pattern is reversible, and the more users wash it, the more it becomes tasty, so they can enjoy the changes over time. Dyeing is done by hand by craftsmen. The dyeing process differs depending on the weather and humidity, so adjusting the hardness of the dye and resist paste according to the temperature and weather is a feat of many years of experience. Even so, each piece is unique, which is a charm. The more buyers use them, the softer they become to the touch, and the more the dyed colors and fabric gradually become familiar. Just like denim, people can enjoy growing them.

Sustainability

Because it is made by hand-dyeing, it is not something that can be mass-produced at once, but it can be done because it can be manufactured according to demand, thus reducing production loss. Also, the waste liquid generated at the factory during production is treated appropriately, and KAMAWANU is making products in consideration of nature. KAMAWANU complies with Japan's Sewerage Law and properly treat sewage effluent in factories according to the guidelines of the municipalities where each factory is located.

Over 100 timeless designs

For this release, 100 patterns were selected from among 500 patterns. The patterns cover a wide range from classic to modern patterns. In Japan, there are many patterns that have been handed down from generation to generation that have meaning and are filled with wishes. The "Asanoha(hemp leaf)" is a wish for the growth of children, inspired by the growth of hemp, and the "Seigaiha(ocean waves)" is a symbol of good fortune, depicting waves that spread endlessly. KAMAWANU proposes lucky charms that have been loved in Japan for a long time to fit into our daily lives. On the other hand, KAMAWANU has also created many original designs for Kamawanu. The goal is to create timeless designs that will still be loved 100 years from now.

TENUGUI is versatile.

A single piece of tenugui, which combines function and design, can be used as a hand towel or bandana due to its breathability and portability, as well as a wall art or table runner to enjoy due to its diversity of designs. It is very ecological and can be used again and again for various purposes. The longer people use it, the more they will love it.

SOURCE KAMAWANU CO., LTD.