Japan's #1 Exfoliator, Cure Aqua Gel, Launches a Cure Beauty Set

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan's #1 facial exfoliator, Cure Aqua Gel by Toyo Life Service International, Inc, is the recent recipient of the 2019 "Brand of the Year Award" in the Health and Beauty Category at the World Branding Awards. This is the 3rd consecutive year the brand has received this prestigious award. To help celebrate, Cure created a Cure Beauty Set containing their award-winning products: Cure Aqua Gel, Cure Water Treatment, and Cure Bath Salts. The box also includes (2) Cure Water Treatments in travel sizes. Worth a total of $106 for all items. The box (complete with usage instructions) will retail for $69.50 on Amazon. Cure now has over 3200 reviews on Amazon! https://cureaquagel.com/collections/products/products/cure-beauty-set

Cure Aqua Gel ($38 value)

Cure is a product that gently exfoliates your skin, removing its dried-up top layer. The coolest part? You will visibly see mini white bumps and dots start to form as you massage the product. That's your dead skin cells coming right off! Cure is 91% activated hydrogen water, which has an anti-oxidant (anti-aging) effect. Plus, it contains Aloe, Gingko and Rosemary extracts to remove unwanted dead skin cells. You will be surprised at how smooth your skin becomes!

Cure Water Treatment ($62 value for all samples)

Cure Water Treatment hydrates the skin without oil. It is an all-in-one cream to use as your daily facial moisturizer both in the morning and at night. Plus, it makes for the perfect foundation when applying makeup or to use as an all over body lotion.

Cure Bathtime ($7.50 value for all samples)

Cure Bathtime is an at-home facial product made of 100% Ruby Rock Salt from Nepal. Lying hidden for 300-million years in the Himalaya mountains at elevations of around 15000 feet, Himalayan rock salt is mentioned in the world's earliest medical texts of the Ayurveda and has been used medicinally for the past 5000 years ago. It is recognized as the world's highest quality. Fill your basin with warm water and gently splash your face with benefits of Himalayan rock salt. The naturally antioxidant properties of Cure Bathtime gently nurture external free-radical damage and aging skin. Now, you can enjoy the anti-aging, anti-inflammatory, and moisturizing benefits of a 100%-natural Facial Beauty Treatment any time in the comfort of your home!

SRP: $69.50 sold on Amazon & www.cureaquagel.com

