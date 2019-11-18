Japan's #1 Exfoliator, Natural Aqua Gel Cure, Wins World Branding Award

To date, Natural Aqua Gel Cure maintains a 4.2 out of 5 stars and over 2,400 customer ratings on Amazon. As the #1 exfoliator in Japan, it sells 1 bottle every 4.5 seconds! It is also sold in over 22 countries worldwide. Cure's status as a cult hit and Japanese beauty product legend stems from the simple fact that Cure does what it promises: exfoliate gently and effectively, without harsh chemicals.

The immense success of Natural Aqua Gel Cure stems from a unique corporate policy. If asked what "work" means to the company, their answer would be to bring a smile to each customer's face. And to make this happen, they always consider others first and cherish creating a working environment in which they can make each other happy. "We believe that it's only by having a smile on our own faces that we are able to bring a smile to others."

According to CEO Koji Kamoda, "We are honored to once again be the recipient of the World Branding Awards. My company has worked tirelessly to create, market and produce skin care products with the most advanced technology and finest ingredients."

About Toyo Life Service International, Inc.

Toyo Life Service International, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Toyo Life Service Co., Ltd., a Japanese company that manufactures high end skin care products providing comfort, recovery and results with each product. Current brands include: Natural Aqua Gel Cure, Cure Water Treatment and Cure Bathtime. The company has successfully built #1 selling brands, winning countless awards in the cosmetic industry. They are sold in over 22 countries around the world. https://cureaquagel.com/

About the World Branding Awards

The World Branding Awards is the premier awards event from the World Branding Forum. The Awards recognize the achievements of some of the best brands in the world. Winners are selected based on brand valuation, market research, and online public voting. For more information, visit https://awards.brandingforum.org/

