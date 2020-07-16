Japan's #1 Facial Exfoliator (Cure Aqua Gel) Launches "Cure Best Seller Kit"

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan's #1 facial exfoliator, Natural Aqua Gel Cure, with 4.4 out of 5 stars and over 3,600 customer ratings on Amazon, is now part of Toyo Life Services International's new Cure Best Seller Kit. Now, there is no need to purchase these 2 top selling products separately. This timeless kit contains Cure Aqua Gel and Cure Water Treatment as the perfect set to complete anyone's beauty routine for $70 on Amazon.

The Cure Best Seller Kit includes:

Cure Best Seller Kit

1. Natural Aqua Gel Cure

Cure is a product that gently exfoliates your skin, removing its dried-up top layer. The coolest part? You will visibly see mini white bumps and dots start to form as you massage the product. That's your dead skin cells coming right off! Cure is 91% activated hydrogen water (*explanation below), which has an anti-oxidant (anti-aging) effect. Conventional chemical peeling uses strong acids (approx. pH1.3) to dissolve protein. Cure Aqua Gel, on the other hand, gently catches waste dead skin on the surface of the skin and removes it with the unique formula. Plus, it contains Aloe, Gingko and Rosemary extracts to remove unwanted dead skin cells. You will be surprised at how smooth your skin becomes!

2. Cure Water Treatment

Cure Water Treatment, with Activated Hydrogen Water droplets, hydrates the skin without oil. It is an all-in-one cream to use as your daily facial moisturizer both in the morning and at night. Plus, it makes for the perfect foundation when applying makeup or to use as an all over body lotion.

About Activated Hydrogen Water:

*Hydrogen water makes oxidation reduction much easier helping the formula to react with dead skin cells https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heterogeneous_water_oxidation

Some examples of the miracle water found in the world that discovered active hydrogen in the water include: Telacote Water https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNYgtpa-L6Y and Lourdes Water https://www.albomadventures.com/lourdes/

Price: $70 from https://www.amazon.com/Water-Treatment-Cream-CURE-Natural/dp/B082YFZFL9

For information visit: www.cureaquagel.com

