Japan's Annotation Support, with a mission to solve the world's statelessness problem, wins Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023

TOKYO, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Annotation Support Inc. https://annotation-support.com/en (Tokyo, Japan, CEO: Masahiro Kochi, Tatsuro Shiraishi), a company that aims to solve the world's statelessness problem through annotation services, announces that its two directors, Masahiro Kochi and Tatsuro Shiraishi, have been selected in the Social Impact category of "Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023" announced on May 18, 2023, by Forbes Asia. (The Social Impact category focuses on evaluating systemic and sustainable transformations in education, business, and beyond.)

President & CEO: Masahiro Kochi, Tatsuro Shiraishi
About the social part of Anosupo and last year's track record

With the mission of "reducing the number of stateless people in the world to zero," this company helps children acquire nationality through annotation, an essential part of AI development.

Our assistance targets parents and stateless children who have fled their country due to poverty.

First, the family returns to their home country with a promise between us and the parents of employment. Parents are given the opportunity to work for us, and children are supported to obtain citizenship and attend public schools.

In FY2022, two families returned home and eight children acquired nationalities, and in FY2023, we aim to return 50 families and allow 200 children to acquire nationalities through the expansion of our services in Japan and abroad, and through collaboration with NGOs working to support statelessness.

Description of the annotation services part of Anosupo

The market scale of AI development is increasing, and requires teaching data, known as annotation data.  As an annotation service company in Japan, we have been providing high quality annotation data for AI applications since our establishment in August 2021. Our target fields are automated driving, robotics, and surveillance cameras, and our services have been requested by both global and major Japanese companies. We are fortunate to have been involved in more than 100 annotation projects so far.

