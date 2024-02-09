Japan's Buy Now Pay Later Sector Predicted to Surge: BNPL Payments to Grow by 41.7% to Reach $21.35 Billion in 2024 - Forecasts to 2029

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Emerging trends in the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market highlight a significant growth trajectory in Japan, with a comprehensive report now available that projects robust expansion and diverse investment prospects in this sector through 2029. The BNPL market in Japan is experiencing unprecedented growth, with projections showing a steep rise in gross merchandise value, affirming the strength of Japan's market and the increasing consumer demand for flexible payment solutions.

The report presents over 75 key performance indicators (KPIs) to offer a detailed outlook on the BNPL market landscape in Japan, including market size, forecast, and share statistics. This data-centric analysis covers the BNPL ecosystem from various angles – exploring business models, sales channels, distribution models, operational statistics, and consumer behavior within the retail and e-commerce sectors.

Key Insights from the Japan BNPL Sector Analysis:

An annual growth rate of 41.7% is forecast for BNPL payments in Japan , setting the stage for a valuation leap to US$21.35 billion in 2024.

, setting the stage for a valuation leap to in 2024. The report outlines a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2% from 2024 to 2029, signifying a trajectory that will catapult the country's BNPL gross merchandise value from US$15.07 billion in 2023 to a staggering US$73.90 billion by 2029.

in 2023 to a staggering by 2029. Nuanced insights into BNPL revenue streams, operational KPIs, market share by key players, and channel-wise analysis shine a light on the comprehensive growth of the industry.

A multitude of sectors including retail shopping, home improvement, travel, media and entertainment, services, automotive, healthcare, wellness, and others are dissected in this extensive report. The forecasted trends provide indispensable information on gross merchandise value, average transaction value, and transaction volume development over the upcoming years.

With an analytical deep dive into consumer attitudes and behaviors, this report offers critical perspectives on sales uplift by product categories, adoption rationale, and consumer demographics, such as age, gender, and income level.

Strategic Market Dynamics for Informed Decision-Making

Investors, executives, and industry professionals can leverage this report to craft data-driven strategies that are attuned to market opportunities, understand key trends, and consumer preferences within the Japanese BNPL market. This analysis assists in the anticipation of market movements, facilitates the identification of high-potential end-use sectors, and delivers strategic insights to capitalize on emerging trends within Japan's fast-evolving BNPL landscape.

As the BNPL market continues to integrate into the Japanese financial ecosystem, this report stands as a pillar of knowledge for those seeking to understand the market dynamics and to invest wisely in the burgeoning BNPL sector.

Empowering Businesses with Market Intelligence:

Comprehensive understanding of Japan's BNPL market dynamics and consumer spending patterns.

BNPL market dynamics and consumer spending patterns. Strategic market segment identification for optimizing business growth.

Consumer insights to shape market-responsive business models.

Proactive strategies for leveraging BNPL market spend and major opportunities in Japan .

This latest market analysis signals a critical time for stakeholders to engage with the Japanese BNPL market. With its clear depiction of the current market landscape and its forward-looking approach, this report is an invaluable resource for those aiming to stay at the forefront of the BNPL industry's evolution.

