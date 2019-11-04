Japan's Classical Ukiyo-e Art as a Virtual Reality Digital Exhibition "Travel the artistic world of Japan in VR" event announcement

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) will showcase an event titled "Travel the artistic world of Japan in VR" on November 13th, 2019 for the press and on November 24th for the public in New York City. Considered as part of the Japan Foundation's "Japan 2019 Associated Program" taking place from March to December 2019, the event's purpose is to improve Japan's recognition as a vacation destination by using Japan's classical art to excite American tourists. Especially targeted to people interested in Japan 2019 and art enthusiasts, the aim is to boost demand of travel to Japan in the U.S. market, and grow the number of visitors to Japan in 2020.

The event will highlight digital 3D renditions of Japan's Ukiyo-e art, which consists of paintings and woodblock prints especially popular during the Edo period. Visitors will be able to time travel to this era through digital VR (Virtual Reality) technology. Each VR Ukiyo-e artwork curated by JNTO will show every aspect of the piece from the background to the characters. The worldview will be kept when transformed into 3DCG. Viewers can feel a sense of immersion as though they are part of the Ukiyo-e artwork themselves. While guests experience the world of Ukiyo-e art through VR, they can also learn about the history of the artworks, as well as tourism information of the actual location in Japan where the stories took place via digital signage next to the VR set.

Further, JNTO and its co-exhibitors All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd., East Japan Railway Company and Japan Local Government Center will be introducing specific destinations, tourist attractions, and travel-related product information when travelling to Japan. Not only can event attendees enjoy the world of Japan's classical Ukiyo-e art, but JNTO will also provide an opportunity for attendees to discover Japan's charm as a destination with interest in art being the catalyst.

DATE & TIME

Media day: 3PM – 5PM Wednesday, November 13th, 2019

Public day: 11AM – 5PM Sunday, November 24th, 2019

VENUE

[ Murase room ]

333 East 47th Street New York, NY 10017（Japan Society）

CONTACT: jntonyc_press@jnto.go.jp

SOURCE Japan National Tourism Organization

