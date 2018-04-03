Japan's FAMILY GEKIJYO Channel Launches on DISH

A channel primarily targeting Japanese people living in the U.S., FAMILY GEKIJYO provides a diverse program schedule customized for DISH viewers. FAMILY GEKIJYO delivers a broad lineup of Japanese-language programming ranging from classic anime series to well-known television dramas and variety shows, as well as Igo (traditional Japanese board game) and Shogi (Japanese chess) programs.

With the launch of FAMILY GEKIJYO on DISH, Tohokushinsha Film Corporation continues to expand its global business activities encompassing pay TV and OTT services.

About Tohokushinsha Film Corporation

Founded in 1961, Tohokushinsha (TFC) is a leader in the Japanese media and entertainment industries. TFC's business activities include Film & Television Acquisition & Distribution, Production of TV Programs, Feature Films & Digital Content, TV Commercial Production, Digital Production & Post Production, Licensing & Merchandising, Japanese Localization of Imported Movies & TV Shows, and Linear Broadcast & On Demand Delivery (Satellite / Cable / Broadband / OTT).

For company information, visit tfc.co.jp/english

About FAMILY GEKIJYO

A part of the Tohokushinsha Group of Companies, FAMILY GEKIJYO is a cable and satellite-delivered channel presenting anime programs, television dramas and variety shows to viewers throughout Japan since 1996.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, DISH has served as the disruptive force in the pay-TV industry, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming Sling TV services. DISH operates a national in-home installation workforce, as well as an advertising sales group delivering targeted advertising solutions on DISH TV and Sling TV. In addition to its TV services, DISH has commenced buildout of a nationwide narrowband "Internet of Things" network that will apply capacity from its strategic spectrum portfolio. DISH Network Corporation is a Fortune 200 company.

For more information on DISH TV products and services, visit dish.com

For more information on Sling TV products and services, visit sling.com

For company information, visit about.dish.com

About Superswiss

Superswiss, headquartered in Switzerland and with its Asian office in Singapore, is a boutique media content company. Its vision is to develop a sustainable recognition and foothold of exceptional media content in Asia and vice versa establish Asian content and other premium content offerings globally. Superswiss' core business is the operating and distributing of pay TV channels, licensing exceptional media content, regional co-productions and co-financing.

With establishing FAMILY GEKIJYO, Superswiss is running its third channel on DISH, including two German- language channels, My German TV and My German TV+. In addition, Superswiss is producing and distributing two Premium Movie Channels, My Cinema Europe and Dragon Cinema.

