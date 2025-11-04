Japan's Flying Sports Car "STAR WALKERS," Developed by World Scan Project Corporation, Takes off -- Reservations Open October 16

- Made-in-Japan Marvel, with Compact, Van-sized Design, Turned Heads at Unveiling Event, Redefining Future of Mobility and Design -

TOKYO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Scan Project Corporation (hereafter "WSP"), a subsidiary of World Scan Project Inc. (OTC: WDSP), officially began accepting pre-orders for its next-generation air mobility vehicle, "STAR WALKERS," on October 16, 2025. Prior to the public release, WSP held an exclusive media preview event to unveil the vehicle publicly for the first time.

Image1: CEO Ryohei Uetaki (center) and Hirokazu Fujii, Head of Air Mobility Development (right)

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ygrl_WYzTYfegRFRigIYnCq19vGWVqq3/view?usp=drive_link

Presentation by CEO Ryohei Uetaki of World Scan Project Corporation

At the event, Uetaki took the stage to present the "STAR WALKERS" prototype. Its compact, van-sized design surprised the audience, showcasing how Japanese advanced engineering can fit in such a minimal footprint.

Image2: The world's first unveiling of STAR WALKERS

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yuIvOJfRXDUIuo2COyx0Hjv1LAAirRaZ/view?usp=drive_link

Image3: Prioritizing safety above all else, while also pursuing the highest level of design quality

https://drive.google.com/file/d/10V71HHxOreF4DQWvMa82HEdia8NSD0E2/view?usp=drive_link

Uetaki went on to explain WSP's technological background, the concept behind developing STAR WALKERS, and the company's vision for the future: "WSP has long been engaged in 3D scanning of archaeological sites around the world using our proprietary drone-mounted systems. Building upon that drone technology, we've now taken on a new challenge -- developing next-generation air mobility. The name STAR WALKERS embodies the idea of 'people walking among the stars,' representing a future where anyone can enjoy a walk through the sky."

He concluded by emphasizing how STAR WALKERS will bring the sky closer, making air travel more accessible, enjoyable, and personal.

Image4: Opening up a new era of air mobility -- not only in Japan, but across the entire planet

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uKsz_ryTNdGUuesuQAw61wiM7PQ_qXqH/view?usp=drive_link

About STAR WALKERS

STAR WALKERS is a revolutionary flying sports car that delivers intuitive operation, cutting-edge safety, and stunning design. Equipped with advanced sensors and GPS for flight stability, it also features obstacle avoidance and automatic landing systems, ensuring safety and comfort in every situation. By combining innovation, freedom, and elegance, STAR WALKERS represents a new era of personal air mobility.

Image5: Accepting orders from around the world since October 16th

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yfE0eGhW_NYSlDzz7PURgV-CpeEz1UkD/view?usp=drive_link

Pre-order now open with delivery scheduled for 2027

Price: $160,000

Official website / Pre-order site: https://starwalkers.jp/en/

Key Features

1. Rapid Charging for Extended Flight Time

STAR WALKERS uses a high-efficiency battery system that enables sufficient flight duration with a relatively short charging time. This streamlined process minimizes downtime between flights, allowing users to enjoy continuous journeys through the sky.

2. Remarkable Quietness and Lightweight Design

Compared to conventional air mobility vehicles, STAR WALKERS achieves significantly reduced noise levels. Its lightweight body enhances maneuverability and convenience, making it a practical mobility option for everyday use.

3. Environmentally Conscious, Zero-Emission Design

Powered by an electric motor, STAR WALKERS produces zero CO2 emissions during operation. As a sustainable mobility solution, it contributes to reducing urban congestion and environmental impact -- paving the way toward a cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable future of transportation.

Specifications:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/18OJ1bNHgQpl5bnZc9PrG88rDoXLg9W6X/view?usp=sharing

About World Scan Project Inc.: https://drive.google.com/file/d/18RvtqifTqzv8ecMKRrv1oBTVK0lAzNkf/view

Website: https://world-scan-project.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking in nature and are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and projections. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Expressions such as "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," and "estimate," among others, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Except as required by applicable laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Readers are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from expectations and are encouraged to refer to the Company's registration statements and reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) at https://www.sec.gov/ for further information.

SOURCE World Scan Project Corporation