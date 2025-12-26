Japan's Hello Space to Unveil "MAG DRIVE" at CES 2026: A Zero Magnetic Resistance System Revolutionizing E-Bike Charging

KUMAMOTO, Japan, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan-based cleantech startup Hello Space Co., Ltd. will unveil MAG DRIVE at CES 2026, a patented semi-superconducting regenerative drive system designed to charge a battery through pedaling without inducing magnetic resistance. This groundbreaking technology is set to significantly reduce the frequency of external charging for e-bikes, addressing a major logistical challenge for the growing global e-mobility sector.

Zero Magnetic Resistance: Innovative Charging System

The MAG DRIVE system consists of a generator, power charging board application, gear box, pedals, crank shaft, sensors, and batteries. At normal pedaling speed, the power output ranges from 100W to 250W. The device is easily attachable to the mid-hub of bikes and can connect to any in-wheel drive motor. It is equipped with two batteries, each with separate circuits which charge from the generator and power the drive motor.

The system features an automated charging cycle:

When the remaining charge in one of the batteries drops to a specified level, the charging and discharging circuits automatically switch over to the other battery.

When the battery is fully charged, the circuits switch back.

Each battery gets fully charged within 2 to 3 hours of riding.

Partnership with XERO and Toyota Tshusho Nexty Electronics Group

Hello Space has been developing MAG DRIVE in collaboration with Toyota Tsusho Nexty Electronics Group since 2021, announcing the concept at CES 2022. Hello Space will demonstrate MAG DRIVE with the world's first self-powering "Smart E-bike" and self-powering "Smart Spin Bike" at the Japan Pavilion in CES 2026 and CES Unveiled.

Hello Space and XERO (Anantshree Vehicle Pvt. Ltd), a leading Indian EV manufacturer, have created a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the goal of co-developing a Smart E-bike with the pedal charging system. Hello Space will supply MAG DRIVE to XERO, and XERO will manufacture and supply Smart E-bikes commercially for bike sharing services across the world. The first Smart E-bikes will be available in 2026, targeting bike sharing services, delivery EVs, and fitness bikes, among other applications.

More details will be disclosed soon on hello-space.co and xeroev.co .

About Hello Space

Hello Space is a Japan-originated cleantech startup founded in 2018 for the development of advanced mobility and new energy technologies such as superconductivity and quantum technologies.

<Milestone>

2018: Founded in Japan

2021: Winner of the DIC Award at SONY Startup Switch 2021

2022: Invited to exhibit at the J-Startup, Japan Pavilion at CES 2022

2022: Winner of the JR East Award at the Ecotech Grand Prix 2022

2023: Finalist for the Global Clean Mobility Award 2023 (India)

2024: Finalist for the Startup World Cup 2024 Hawaii

2025: Demonstration of Smart Spin Bike at Osaka Expo

Hello Space Co., Ltd.

Headquarter: CORE21 BLDG,1-12-27 Shimotori, Chuo-ku, Kumamoto, Japan 860-0807

Tokyo Office: TAKAWANA GATEWAY Link Scholars' Hub Studio 1, TAKAWANA GATEWAY THE LINKPILLAR 1 NORTH 6・7F, 2-21-1 Takanawa, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan 108-0074

Website: hello-space.co

About XERO

XERO (Anantshree Vehicle Pvt. Ltd) is an India-originated EV startup. XERO's mission is to become a global brand committed to sustainability and electric transportation solutions for businesses. We offer best-in-class, environmentally friendly technology with no compromise on performance and affordability.

Address: Anantshree Vehicle Pvt. Ltd, 109 Ram Ratan Patel, Sec-1, Pithampur, Dist-Dhar, India 454775

Website: xeroev.co

Contact: [email protected]

