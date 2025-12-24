Japan's Top-Selling Game Converter 'Brook Wingman FGC VX' Launches in the U.S. - PS5/PS4/PC Support

NAGANO, Japan, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The only converter officially approved for use at EVO – the world's largest fighting game tournament – now supports PS4 with its new model: the Brook Wingman FGC VX.

Taiwan-based gaming accessory manufacturer Brook , together with Chapstablook, Ltd. (Ueda, Nagano, Japan; CEO Keisuke Kashima), proudly announce that the new model of the highly acclaimed Wingman FGC series has expanded to the U.S. market.

Following its successful launch in Japan in July 2025, the Brook Wingman FGC VX officially launched in the United States in December 2025.

Upgraded from Previous Generations

The Brook Wingman FGC VX inherits the ultra-low latency and rock-solid stability of its predecessor the FGC2, while expanding platform support.

In addition to PlayStation 5 and PC (X-Input), the new VX now adds PlayStation 4 compatibility, allowing players to use their favorite arcade sticks and wired pads across all major platforms without compromise.

Brook's converters remain the only adapters officially recognized for EVO use (as of December 2025), making them the ideal choice for serious fighting game players worldwide.

The Wingman FGC VX breaks down the "platform barrier", offering a definitive solution for today's competitive scene.

Key Features

Next-Generation × Multi-Platform Support

Compatible with PS5, PS4, and PC (X-Input). Users can re-use their favorite arcade controllers and pads across modern and legacy systems.

Driver-Free Plug & Play × High Compatibility

No software setup needed — USB connectivity enables immediate functionality. Supports over 150 wired arcade sticks and pads from brands like HORI, Qanba, GameSir, and Victrix. (For the latest compatibility list, users can visit the official Brook website: https://www.brookaccessory.com/detail/57388663/ )

Ultra-Low Latency Design for 1-Frame Precision

Minimizes input delay to deliver maximum combo accuracy and reaction speed — crucial for winning moments in competitive matches.

Customizable via Brook Converter Center

Settings for Turbo (fire rate), Remap (button layout), Macro (recording), and Stick Mode switching are available to support customized configurations.

EVO-Approved Restricted Mode

The Wingman FGC series is officially approved for use at EVO. When the FGC VX LED indicator glows blue, it enters a restricted mode that disables Turbo, Remap and Macro functions for tournament compliance. (Each tournament organizer should be checked for their specific rules.)

Firmware Updatable

Future-proof via firmware updates available on Brook's official website, enabling support for new devices and features.

Product Summary

Evolving beyond the FGC2, the new Brook Wingman FGC VX adds PS4 support while refining performance and versatility.

It is the ultimate converter for arcade-stick users and fighting-game fans alike — from professionals to casual players.

Designed to bring familiar gear and competitive skills back to the front lines.

Product Name: Brook Wingman FGC VX

Supported Platforms: PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 / PC (X-Input)

Included Items: Wingman FGC VX main unit × 1, Quick Guide (English / Japanese) × 1

(The user manual can be downloaded by scanning the QR code on the package to access the official product page) Release Dates: July 2025 (Japan) / December 2025 (United States)

Price: USD $71.99 (Approx. JPY 9,980 in Japan)

Official Links:

Product Detail Page → https://www.brookaccessory.com/detail/57388663/

Amazon.com→ https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G4C8K3Z8/

About Chapstablook, Ltd.

Chapstablook, Ltd. is a Japan-based company engaged in the distribution and localization of gaming accessories, consumer electronics, and paper craft products for both domestic and international markets. Headquartered in Ueda, Nagano, Japan, the company works closely with manufacturers around the world to deliver high-quality, performance-driven products to customers globally.

As the authorized distributor of Brook products in Japan, Chapstablook supports brand growth through product localization, marketing initiatives, and customer support.

For more information, users can visit https://chapstablook.jp/en/

Contact

Keisuke Kashima

Chapstablook, Ltd.

[email protected]

SOURCE Chapstablook, Ltd.