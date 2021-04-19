Japonica Partners Kazarian to Testify at US GASB Public Hearing on Government Financial Reporting

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 20 April 2021 at 14:00 EDT, Japonica Partners Chairman and CEO, Paul B. Kazarian, will testify at the US Government Accounting Standards Board (GASB) public hearing on government financial reporting models.

Japonica's Kazarian will speak and answer questions related to Project 3-20 from the perspective of both better public financial management (PFM) and as an investor in sovereign bonds.

Kazarian will address the implications of GASB's financial reporting model exposure draft on US government global financial leadership and national financial security.

Kazarian's live testimony can be viewed on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 at 14:00 EDT at: https://www.gasb.org/cs/ContentServer?c=Page&cid=1176163491510&d=&pagename=GASB%2FPage%2FGASB%2FSectionPage

Kazarian is also the Chairman and CEO of the Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation.

