Japs-Olson Company (JO) Expands Direct Mail Capabilities with New Technology and HiTrust Certification - Delivering More Speed, More Engagement, and More Impact.

New investments give marketers more creative flexibility, stronger engagement, faster speed to market, and greater ROI for today's direct mail programs.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JO today announced a major expansion of its direct mail capabilities through strategic investments in next-generation equipment and the achievement of HiTrust certification—further strengthening its ability to deliver more for customers across banking, finance, healthcare, insurance, and retail.

JO's Investments in the Latest Commercial Print and Direct Mail Technologies Deliver More to Customers in 2026. Speed Speed

These advancements reinforce JO's commitment to helping brands do more with direct mail—combining creative flexibility, high-impact formats, personalization, and speed at scale. All of this is enabled by JO's unique ability to deliver end-to-end print-to-mail solutions, flexible workflows, and total schedule control under one roof.

More Speed & Creative Possibilities with High-Speed Envelope Equipment That Brings Complex, High-Impact Envelopes to Market Faster

JO's high-speed envelope equipment is redefining what's possible in direct mail – delivering complex, high-impact envelopes at production speed.

This new-to-the-industry technology prints, converts, and folds envelopes in a single inline pass—eliminating traditional multi-step workflows and delivering high-end envelope formats up to 3x faster, with average time savings of 85% compared to conventional production.

Already proven at scale, JO has produced over 100 million envelopes using this technology.

The result:

Up to 8 colors, coatings, and embossing in a single pass – no additional production steps required

High-color, high-impact envelope designs at competitive costs without sacrificing speed or scalability

Faster turnaround for high-volume, time-sensitive campaigns driven by reduced handoffs and streamlined workflows

Greater creative freedom for maximizing open rates, engagement, and campaign ROI

The ability to launch campaigns faster with full schedule visibility and control

Combined with JO's flexible workflows and fully in-house production model, customers gain the speed and predictability needed to hit critical mail dates—without outsourcing or production risk.

More Personalization, Format Options, and Impact with Advanced HP Digital Technology

JO's investment in the latest HP wide-web digital platform expands what marketers can achieve with direct mail—combining speed, quality, and precision.

With inline capabilities and MICR solutions, JO's digital offerings will expand to:

Vibrant, high-resolution imagery with lithographic-level quality

Advanced personalization and data-driven targeting at scale

Expanded format flexibility through inline finishing and production options

Faster, more efficient workflows that accelerate time to market

More sustainable printing through reduced waste

These capabilities—combined with JO's end-to-end expertise from print through mail—enable highly personalized, performance-driven campaigns that increase engagement and drive measurable ROI.

More Innovation with Dual-Web Production

JO's dual-web capabilities allow for the integration of two different stocks into a single closed-end mailer – combining premium presentation with cost-efficient design.

By pairing high-impact outer materials with lighter weight, more economical internal components, marketers can optimize both engagement and overall program cost.

The result:

Greater creative flexibility in format and design

Enhanced tactile and visual engagement

More sophisticated mail pieces that stand out in the mailbox

Smarter material and weight optimization to help control production and postage costs without sacrificing impact

With multiple production paths and workflow flexibility, JO ensures programs are built for both performance and cost efficiency – without compromising execution reliability.

More Confidence with HiTrust-Certified Security

With the addition of HiTrust certification, JO is delivering more than just compliance—it's delivering confidence at scale.

HiTrust establishes a rigorous framework for managing security, privacy, and risk—especially critical for highly regulated industries such as healthcare, insurance, and financial services, where data protection and compliance are essential.

For JO customers, this means:

Enhanced protection of sensitive and confidential data

Proven compliance with leading security standards

The ability to execute complex, data-driven campaigns with reduced risk

Built to Deliver More

JO's latest investments—combined with its core operational strengths—deliver a differentiated approach to direct mail:

More creative flexibility → expanded formats, finishes, and personalization

More engagement → stronger customer interaction and response

More speed → faster production with total schedule control

More impact → improved performance and higher ROI

More confidence → secure, compliant execution with fewer risks

All powered by flexible workflows, end-to-end expertise, and complete visibility from print to mail—under one roof.

"Everything we're doing is focused on delivering more—more speed, more engagement, and more impact for our customers," said Karen Danielson, VP of Marketing. "By combining advanced technology with flexible workflows and end-to-end execution, we're helping our customers move faster, engage deeper, and drive better results."

About Japs-Olson Company (JO)

Japs-Olson Company (JO) helps clients drive customer engagement with high-performance, fast-turn direct mail solutions – powered by remarkable people, best-fit technology and differentiated service. Based in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, JO serves some of the world's largest Fortune financial, healthcare, insurance, retail, and nonprofit companies in the world. For more information, visit https://www.japsolson.com.

Media Contact:

Karen Danielson, Vice President of Marketing & Transformation

7500 Excelsior Boulevard St. Louis Park, MN 55442

[email protected]

SOURCE Japs-Olson Company